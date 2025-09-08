Meet DJ NA$H, The Philly Powerhouse Creating Paid Opportunities For Black Creatives

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Imagine drawing over 20,000 people annually to your events, but the number that matters most to you is “60.” For DJ NA$H, that’s what’s important to her, because that’s how many Black creatives earned paid opportunities at her latest festival alone.

In a country where only 4% of Black-owned businesses survive past 3.5 years, the Philadelphia DJ has built something something rare in the city’s cultural landscape, turning her passion for music into a platform that puts fair pay and community first. And in this economy (with this administration), we couldn’t think of a better blessing for many.

Now, her work is finally earning the national recognition it deserves. DJ NA$H has been named the winner of Rémy Martin’s This Is My City microgrant, where she was able to secure $20,000 in funding plus one-on-one mentorship from DJ Suss One to amplify her already impressive impact. The grant program, which recognizes entrepreneurs who are making significant cultural contributions to their cities, selected DJ NA$H from a competitive national pool of applicants.

Through Interna$hional Bounce, she’s been able to draw tens of thousands of ticket-holders to events that center Black joy and freedom on the dancefloor. These gatherings have become essential to Philadelphia’s nightlife scene, offering spaces where Black creatives and community members can connect authentically. Her platform also stretches beyond the dancefloor (if that’s not your thing), with workshops, civic programs, and festivals that blend culture with wellness and reinvestment.

This year’s Juneteenth festival pulled in 15,000 people while paying out more than 60 Black artists, DJs, and entrepreneurs. In a city where underpaying Black creatives is still too common, DJ NA$H has stood on business through her work when it comes to ensuring fair compensation for all. And as one of the few Black women DJs at this scale, she’s raising the bar for how Black creatives are treated, paid, and celebrated in Philly’s cultural scene. She’s pushing back on the old model where artists perform “for exposure” instead of pay (and we all know exposure doesn’t pay the bills).

This Rémy Martin microgrant comes with more than just money. It validates the model DJ NA$H has been building and provides resources to expand her reach. The mentorship component, connecting her with industry veteran DJ Suss One, offers strategic guidance as she scales her operations.

“Interna$hional Bounce has always been about more than music, it’s about building community and creating opportunities for others to shine,” says DJ NA$H. “Receiving Rémy Martin’s microgrant is such an honor because it allows me to expand that impact and continue giving back through the culture that inspires me. With the added mentorship from DJ Suss One, I feel even more equipped to grow Interna$hional Bounce and create spaces that uplift and connect people.”

We love a queen who is about her business just as much as she is about her coin. And her success comes at a time when Black women entrepreneurs face particularly steep challenges in accessing capital and resources. Studies show that Black women receive less than 1% of venture capital funding, so programs like Rémy Martin’s microgrant are really crucial for supporting innovative business models like DJ NA$H’s.

With this funding, this is just the beginning. She plans to launch additional programming that will extend her impact throughout the year instead of just during festival season, creating more sustained opportunities for Philadelphia’s creative community.