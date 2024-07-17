Dia Simms Is Blazing A Path To Change In The Spirits Industry

Dia Simms grew up in Queens during hip hop’s Golden Era. While the world experienced its ascent on radio and television screens, Dia had front-row seats to the hip hop revolution. With pioneering producer Hurby’ Luv Bug’ Azor as her neighbor, she could see Salt-N-Pepa rehearsing from her backyard. Dia fell in love with hip hop and the excitement bubbling around it. She sensed she’d be involved in the industry someday, but young Dia couldn’t have predicted how.

In 2005, after obtaining her graduate degree and working for the U.S. Department of Defense, Dia found herself at the center of the hip-hop industry after joining Sean ‘P-Diddy’ Combs’ team as his executive assistant. Before long, she ascended to President of Combs Enterprises, overseeing Bad Boy Entertainment, managing multi-million dollar brands including Sean John and Revolt TV. Dia also oversaw the beverage brand DeLeón tequila and revitalized the previously struggling CÎROC into a $2 billion powerhouse. The experience sparked her passion for the spirits industry.

Today, Dia is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and visionary Executive Chairwoman of Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal, an award-winning beverage brand she co-founded in 2020. Her influential collaborations include investments in Ciara’s rum brand, Ten To One, and a partnership with LeBron James, an early backer of Lobos 1707. In 2021, she co-founded Pronghorn, a decade-long initiative championing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sector, supported by an anchor investment from DIAGEO.

I caught up with Dia in Las Vegas, just as she had stepped off the mainstage at the BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit, where she was honored with the Luminary Award. Despite her busy schedule, she arrived composed, captivating, and as dynamic as ever. We discussed topics ranging from workplace authenticity and the state of DEI to Pronghorn’s ambitious goals for the spirits industry.

I’d love to get your take on a theme that’s come up over the past couple of days; it’s about code switching and the concept of bringing one’s full self to work.

Here’s what I will say—I’m going to be the core of who I am in any environment, but just as the dress I choose for a date with my husband is going to be different from what I wear in my corporate presentation, you do have to make those discerning decisions. There is nothing wrong with signaling with the words you choose, the gravitas in the way you show up in a room, or with the information that is personal versus public.

There’s this idea that there is a lack of freedom in not bringing your full self to work, I actually think it’s the opposite. I have colleagues I adore, and I’m happy to share things appropriate for their clearance level. Then, I have my good girlfriends, and they have almost full access. And then there’s my husband, my partner in life. He has 100% full VIP access to me.

I have the freedom to choose and elect with whom I want to share the totality of who I am.

Authenticity within context, I like that. So, Dia, pivoting to Pronghorn, how did you and Erin Harris come to co-found the diversity initiative?

Before Pronghorn was even thought of, I knew I couldn’t be involved in anything superficial—don’t call me about a parade or a mural; that’s not my thing. Because, you know, 30 years ago, you could throw up a commercial and pander, but we won’t even go there. First, it was about building a brand that was respectful of the community, because, if we’re going to do this, if it’s worth doing, then we’re going to deliver and make it right.

We had this opportunity to ask ourselves: What’s the right thing to do for our industry?—and shoutout to the industry for leaders at Moët Hennessy and companies like DIAGEO for really stepping up. Once we committed, the question became: How do we develop a methodology that can drive meaningful change in American industry?

We came up with an approach to workforce diversity that is heart-led and data-driven. We asked: How many humans do we have in the entire industry, from interns to the C-suite? Where are they located? What resources and education do they need, and in what timeframe?

We put it to a model; it showed that in 10 years, we need 1,800 new Black entrants across the industry—about half entry-level and half executive positions. We need about 57 Black-owned spirits companies. Over ten years, that gets us to a $2.4 billion economic value for the Black community and the spirits industry.

That ‘heart-led, data-driven’ approach is great. It’s hard to argue with results. Why do you think some corporate diversity initiatives have fallen short of their potential?

One of the biggest challenges, and I believe, why we’ve seen the rise and precipitous fall of DEI initiatives so quickly, is that they were seen more as an add-on than real investments; they were grossly under-resourced. Some may not have had sincere intentions, but I believe, for the most part, people just really didn’t know what to do.

Another crucial aspect is people do need motivation that serves their interests. I want my community that I love to benefit, and Pronghorn will raise the average hourly pay of all of Black America by at least $10. But, on the flip side, the industry now has a pipeline of incredible consumers who are trained and understand the industry.

When will these jobs become available through Pronghorn, and what specific skill sets are you looking for?

We have over 1,000 jobs currently open, with an average salary of $100,000, well above the American average. And they are impactful roles, driving $1.2 million in top-line value. When we think about what enriches a person’s soul at work, it is feeling appropriately compensated and knowing your work has an impact.

We’re looking for people who are curious and eager to learn, with a pioneering mentality. They will be the first in many spaces, and that isn’t always easy. Being a pioneer involves breaking new ground. We will equip them with the information, resources, and relationships they need to thrive.

Also, we’re looking for people who understand the value of community. I love this industry, and I’m protective of it. I care very deeply about working with people who are kind, you know? No matter the industry over the past 30 years, I want to work with people who operate with civility and are good at what they do, but that are also good to be around.

Dia Simms is a force to be reckoned with. Her impact is quantifiable in billions. From her early days at hip-hop’s ascendance to the trailblazing mogul she is today, those savvy “around-the-way girl” instincts are Dia’s superpower—that, and I suspect—some bamboo earrings. At least two pair.

Some quotes may be slightly edited for clarity and brevity.