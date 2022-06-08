After Toppling 23 Confederate Statues, Devon Henry Launches NFT Art Collection To Fundraise For Social Justice

According to historian Adam Goodheart, confederate statues were meant to be symbols of white supremacy and were mostly built during a time that upheld racist ideals. During a time when racial tensions are at an all-time, there has been a wave of outrage around the statues, with many calling for their removal.

CNN reported that in the last year, 73 Confederate monuments were removed or renamed, leaving 723 in the US, per the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Devon Henry has been a part of the movement group that has aided in removing the figures. It’s reported that the contractor has dismantled 23 so far, and has plans to do much more for the social justice cause.

Per a news release Henry recently launched CryptoFederacy project, a charitable initiative that highlights 13 star causes and changemakers via the 13 Stars NFT Art Collection, releasing Juneteenth 2022 at www.CryptoFederacy.com.

“The task of dismantling these statues has literally been monumental,” Henry said in a news release. “It’s very humbling to be the one who fulfills a 131-year prophecy. But that’s not enough. I feel a responsibility to use these deconstructed pieces of our past to construct a better tomorrow.”

On June 19, 2022, the CryptoFederacy project will premeire an inaugural collection of 13 NFTs that depict the dismantled statues. Per a news release, Henry said he plans to sell these NFTs to raise $1 million dollars for 13 different charitable causes that address societal issues that stem from the ideals and actions reinforced by the Confederate Generals whose statues were removed.