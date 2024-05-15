The Country's Only Design-Focused HBCU Partnered With The NFL To Amplify Student Artists

Some talented students got the opportunity to showcase their art during one of the most watched moments in sports.

In April, Pensole Lewis College Detroit (PLC), the only design-focused Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in Detroit, collaborated with the NFL to showcase some PLC students artwork during this year’s NFL Draft Experience.

Detroit was the host location for the draft, a city filled with a unique culture and vibrant artistic personality. The collaboration sought to spotlight these two elements while platforming the next generation of great tastemakers.

“We are excited to collaborate with the NFL and provide artists within our network with this incredible platform to showcase their talent,” said Dion Walcott, Director of Partnerships at PLC Detroit in a news release prior to the event. “This partnership not only highlights the artistic diversity within our community but also supports our mission of empowering aspiring designers and promoting the creative arts in Detroit.”

The artwork from local Detroit and PLC students displayed throughout the large scale activations; each piece displayed the artist’s bio and details about the work.

“The NFL has collaborated with PLC Detroit to ensure the true spirit of the city is reflected in the various Draft programming,” said NFL Senior Director of Events Nikki Ewell in a news release. “PLC Detroit is one of several local stakeholders that provided feedback on how the NFL could leave a legacy on the city of Detroit – including direction on the aesthetic of hospitality spaces and to how to infuse local artists’ works into our footprint. We are honored to give artists within the PLC network this opportunity at NFL Draft Experience.”