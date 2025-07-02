Deinfluence My Cart: What I Almost Bought This Week (But Didn’t)

woman hand holding laptop with online shopping icons

Okay, hear me out: You know that feeling when you’re scrolling and suddenly your cart is full of things you didn’t even know you wanted five minutes ago? Same, sis. Same. And for me, it’s not just Amazon and TikTok, but I’ve got multiple carts spread across the internet.

With that said, it’s time for a reality check. This “Deinfluence My Cart” column is for all of us caught between wanting nice things and wanting financial peace. Every week, I’m putting my almost-purchases under the microscope — that Brandon Blackwood bag calling my name (ummm, have you seen the latest summer drop?), the Dyson Airwrap to help me maintain my sew-ins, or the all-inclusive trip to Jamaica that somehow found its way to my timeline (because who doesn’t love a good trip to Jamaica?).

I’m going to get real with you (and myself) to see if the math is actually mathing. Is it an investment in myself or just good marketing? Will I still want it next month, or is this just Tuesday’s dopamine hit? And most importantly: can I actually afford it without side-eyeing my bank account later?

On the chopping block this week:

Cecred Restoring Hair & Edge Drops

I add this with the caveat that I have 5 backup bottles and at this point I’m just creating a lifetime supply because they’re always out of stock on Ulta and Cecred.com. So when I see them available, I snatch them up! But in reality, do I need bottle number six when I haven’t even opened bottle three? The anxiety of missing out is real, but so is having a bathroom that looks like a beauty supply store (which sad to say, mine currently does!)

Louis Vuitton Vanity Case

Is it a need? No. But with so much upcoming summer travel coming up, I fear it will definitely be a cute addition to my collection. Anddddd, I’ve been eyeing this thing for months, and summer travel season has me feeling like I deserve to look expensive during my next Euro vacation. But let’s be honest — my current makeup bag works just fine, and this vanity case costs more than some people’s rent.

Bubble Cosmic Silk Hydrating Milky Toner

This one’s been all over my TikTok feed as of recently, and I must admit, I am influenced! This ceramide-rich milky toner is clinically proven to hydrate, smooth, plump, and improve the radiance of your skin. And at the price point, I’m going to say this is a yes! Sometimes the algorithm gets it right, and at under $20, this feels like a low-risk experiment. Plus, my skin has been looking a little lackluster lately, and if this can give me that dewy glow without breaking the bank, I’m here for it.

Samsung Frame TV

Y’all, I’ve been going back and forth about this TV since I bought my house a few years ago, and it doesn’t help that every home influencer on my timeline has one looking all sleek and art-gallery sophisticated. So while it wasn’t an addition to this, it definitely is still on my mind this week. When it’s not showing Netflix, it displays actual artwork, so it’s basically functional wall decor, right? Right?? But we’re talking over a thousand dollars for what’s essentially a really expensive picture frame that also plays TV shows. My current TV works perfectly fine, even if it’s not giving “minimalist aesthetic.” This one’s staying in the cart for now while I figure out if I want art on my wall or money in my savings account more.

L’Occitane Shimmering Body Oil

With beach season here, I’m tempted to buy this just for the glow up. Literally. But I already have three different body oils at home that I barely remember to use. Do I really need another bottle promising to transform my skin routine (at a pricepoint of $54?!?!), or am I just falling for pretty packaging and the promise of effortless radiance? Probably the latter, but that shimmer though…

Cozy Earth Women’s Bamboo Stretch-Knit Short Sleeve Pajama Set

These pajamas are everywhere on social media, promising the best sleep of your life with their temperature-regulating bamboo fabric. At over $100 for PJs, they better also tuck me in and sing me a lullaby too. I keep telling myself it’s an investment in better sleep, but is it really? Or am I just trying to justify expensive sleepwear because influencers made me believe my cotton pajamas from Target (the old Target, not the one of present day, because yes, I’m still boycotting) are somehow insufficient? The jury’s still out, but my current PJs and I are sleeping just fine, thank you very much.

The Reality Check

This week’s cart total? Let’s just say it could cover a nice vacation, and if I’m being nice, some of these “must-haves” will probably feel less essential next week. That’s the beauty and the trap of wanting things in the age of endless scrolling.

So what’s actually making it out of the cart? The Bubble toner gets the green light — it’s affordable, addresses a real skin concern, and worst case scenario, I’m out twenty bucks. Everything else? Going into the “revisit in 30 days” folder, because if I still want it after a month of not thinking about it, maybe it’s worth the splurge.