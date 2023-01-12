New Year, New Ways to Shine

Essence

Let’s make 2023 your year! To do that, let’s kick it off by earning rewards that can be used to celebrate you.

One of your resolutions should be honoring yourself and giving up the guilt when you splurge on yourself. Afterall, there’s no need to feel those pangs when Crowdtap makes it easy to treat yourself, without any bad feelings.

Crowdtap is an online survey community that rewards its members for giving their honest opinions to some of the world’s largest brands. You can redeem your rewards to places like Amazon, Nordstrom, Target, and many more. Most Crowdtap members earn enough points for their first gift card in just their first 10-15 minutes of answering questions.

Never heard of Crowdtap? They have some solid reviews, and it’s free to sign up. Plus, they value security and the experience is incredibly simple. Don’t just take our word for it though. Listen to what these Crowdtap members have to say!

Miria W. says, “It is absolutely a legitimate way to make money. I love it!”

Rochelle G. says, “I use my points to purchase Amazon gift cards. Then, I use those for gifts for birthdays or at the holidays. Or I might purchase a little something for myself.”

Bou J. says, “It’s trustworthy. You don’t have to wait a long time for gift cards, you don’t get kicked out if you don’t qualify for a survey.

Fathia A. says, “If you want to earn money with no stress and voice your opinion, you’ve got to check out Crowdtap.”

Not only can you impact future products, but you’ll be earning rewards every step of the way. But, that’s not all! As a bonus, members who sign up for Crowdtap through ESSENCE® will automatically be entered to win a $20 gift card of their choice!

So, what are you waiting for? Click here to sign up and jumpstart your new year with Crowdtap!