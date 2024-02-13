Sweet Success: The Visionary Baker Crafting Nostalgia At Cranky Granny's Sweet Rolls In Austin

Childhood is a magical time filled with wonder and innocence. But, as we age, that sense of curiosity and boundless imagination diminish. As adults, we yearn for a hint of that feeling. Americans invest thousands every year in experiences, hoping to recapture the carefree vitality of youth. All we really want is the uncomplicated and carefree days of youth — that feeling of curling up in a cozy blanket with a bowl of cereal and Saturday morning cartoons. Now and again, a scent, sound, or taste can transport us back to those comforting and magical moments. Nostalgia is a powerful thing. It’s the allure that makes throwback jams irresistible and comfort foods so comforting.

For baker and business owner Sianni Dean, it’s the cheat code. With flavors like Peach Cobbler, Banana Pudding, Sweet Potato, and Churro Cinnamon, Cranky Granny’s Sweet Rolls transcend mere desserts—they offer a complete sensory experience. The aromas transport consumers to backyard cookouts and family reunions, while the flavors evoke memories of holiday functions at big momma’s house or casa de la abuela. “It’s about translating your favorite desserts into a cinnamon roll. So, we can stay true to what we do but also take you down memory lane,” Sianni told ESSENCE. “It’s about that foil-wrapped plate of peach cobbler hid away at the cookout. That’s the feeling it’s supposed to bring.”

In the realm of business plans, Cranky Granny’s concept is flawless. Situated in Pflugerville, Texas, just beyond Austin’s vibrant food truck scene, this niche bakery has swiftly become a global hotspot for food enthusiasts. Sianni’s unwavering commitment to quality, coupled with an innovative menu offering vegan options, has cultivated a loyalty that transforms customers into regulars and regulars into family.

Inspired by her family’s rich baking legacy — both mom and grandma throw down in the kitchen — Sianni launched the venture at age 18. As one of nearly 2.7 million Black women business owners, she stands among the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs in the US. She has navigated the challenges and triumphs of entrepreneurship and possesses valuable insights only experience brings.

ESSENCE spoke with the young entrepreneur about the inspiration behind her bakery and the secrets to Cranky Granny’s Sweet Rolls’ sweet success. Here’s a glimpse into our insightful discussion:

Can you share how you develop the unique tastes? What’s your process for testing and refining recipes?

Thank you. People are surprised that our rolls taste like their favorite desserts. That’s actually how some of our flavors are developed. Our customers will request a flavor, and we’ll try it out. Or, sometimes, I’ll get an idea for a flavor and just do it.

But every flavor starts with a concept. I’ll experiment and throw different things together, and sometimes it doesn’t come out great, but when it does, we offer free samples with every order and let our customers decide. For example, last week, we tried a banana King Cake and gave a free slice to everyone who came in. The feedback through our text community was positive, so now we have the Mardi Gras King Cake Cinnamon Roll on our seasonal menu.

What’s the story behind the name? Was there a specific reason or inspiration for it?

It’s named after my grandma, who makes amazing desserts. One of my favorite things she makes is her pound cake. And, I’ll tell you this, Ebony, her pound cake is so good — you bring it to a family function, and before we even have dinner, you have people slicing the cake, trying to hide it away, putting slices in napkins, finding Ziploc bags; and then they’ll sit there and act like they never touched it. Our family has a desert legacy—my granny does pound cake, my mom does carrot cakes and sweet potato pies, and I do cinnamon rolls. Cranky Granny’s is now part of that legacy.

Initially, I had a different name in mind. I was trying to incorporate my name into it. But I ran a poll. Without disclosing the context, I asked: “Do you prefer Cranky Granny’s Sweet Rolls or this other one?” Cranky Granny’s kept coming up. I was hesitant at first, thinking, “Dang, I didn’t want that one.” But it’s a moment where, as an entrepreneur, you have to put aside stubbornness and tune into what people desire. It may not always match your initial vision, but listening is crucial. And I’m grateful I did because it added uniqueness; it’s memorable and attention-grabbing. When people hear “Cranky Granny’s,” it sparks their curiosity. They ask: “What’s that? Who is Cranky Granny?”

What a beautiful legacy. Your approach to branding is strategic. How did you cultivate this expertise, and how does it show up in other aspects of your business?

Nothing about Cranky Granny’s – the logo, the name, the whole identity – was by chance. It was all part of a strategic plan right from the start. I came up with the concept when I was around 14 or 15. And I was always the kind of kid that needed to know “why.” It’s just part of who I am.

When starting the business, I applied that curiosity. I asked a lot of questions and researched everything. I looked at what colors evoke emotions — yellow brings joy, and red stimulates hunger, so I insisted on adding them to the logo. Even when selecting the sweet roll for the logo, I was specific—it had to be the strawberry one, a popular flavor from our early days. And I took that approach to everything.

Sianni’s family legacy and strategic branding infuses every sweet roll with a nostalgic essence. Sianni affirms, “My granny embodies everything that Cranky Granny represents.” But just for clarity on her grandmother — a longtime reader of ESSENCE — she adds, “In reality, though, my granny isn’t cranky. She’s the sweetest person ever.”