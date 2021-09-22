Courvoisier Cognac’s 1828 Foundation Aims to Support Black-Owned Business Adversely Affected by the Pandemic

Getty Images

The Courvoisier Cognac brand has long been synonymous with good vibes, but now they’re stepping up to offer substantive support to Black businesses impacted by the pandemic.

They recently announced the launch of its global philanthropic platform Foundation 1828™ under its first formal action toward its $1 million financial commitment over five years to aid Black and minority small business owners and entrepreneurs adversely economically affected by COVID-19. Additionally, Courvoisier forged a multi-year partnership with National Urban League, a historic civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment, equality, and social justice. The partnership with National Urban League aims to equip the Black business community with critical resources – from educational programs and mentorship opportunities to financial support – exemplifying the very mission of Foundation 1828.

“Entrepreneurs come in many different forms, from all walks of life and varying income levels. Courvoisier recognizes the importance of nurturing that drive, passion and creativity in these individuals around the globe – especially for those who may have the odds stacked against them,” said Jon Potter, Managing Director of Maison Courvoisier in a news release. “Foundation 1828 is designed to unify our mission and make a lasting impact by assessing the critical needs of underserved communities in our key global markets to build authentic programming that will provide long-lasting benefits to entrepreneurs for years to come.”

Courvoisier will sponsor a virtual session as part of the Small Business Matters Entrepreneurship Day during the upcoming National Urban League Conference taking place on Thursday, September 30, 2021, allowing the brand to interact directly with entrepreneurs in underserved communities. As part of this year’s programming and the brand’s overall financial pledge, Courvoisier will award $200,000 in monetary grants and provide critical educational support to Black entrepreneurs and small business owners.

This year’s virtual session entitled Marketing Your Business in the New Normal with Courvoisier Cognac includes a virtual pitch competition and educational marketing panel discussion. Led by Courvoisier Curators Chris Roy (Los Angeles) and Kwabena “K. Botchey” (Atlanta), panelists will provide marketing strategies and social media guidance to help minority small business owners and entrepreneurs re-engage with their audiences as they navigate an ever-changing landscape.