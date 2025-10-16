The Real Cost Of Cuffing Season: How Inflation Is Changing Dating For Black Singles

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

That time of year has finally arrived… cuffing season.

For some, it’s time to get their rosters together for the colder months. For others, it’s a season to hibernate and “lock in” on their goals (otherwise known as the “great lock in” or the “winter arc” if you’re on the TikTok side of the internet) until spring rolls around. Whichever route you’re taking this year, you may be like many Black singles who are approaching it with their wallets and not just their hearts in mind.

You may have already guessed why, but according to new data from Intuit’s Cuffing Economy Report, the rising cost of living is fundamentally reshaping dating culture in the Black community. More than half of Black singles surveyed (52%) say they’re going on fewer dates because of economic pressures, while 57% have become more cost-conscious about their dating habits overall.

Unfortunately this continues to prove that love does have a price tag, and people are calculating whether they can afford it. Personally, for me as a 30 something, I can relate because financial compatibility has become just as important as chemistry (sorry, I’m not dating for financial “potential” these days). And the study shows this with a significant number of Black singles saying they would only date someone who earns more than they do. In fact, 40% admit they’ve ended relationships over money issues, with some confessing to going on dates specifically for the free meal (umm, also guilty of this).

The milestones are different now. Sharing your salary may have been taboo before (though it shouldn’t be in dating), but surprisingly, it’s a big deal to 38% of Black respondents. Many are also reading into holiday gift budgets as a measure of how invested their partner really is. Those awkward money conversations that people used to dodge early on are happening upfront now, sometimes on the first few dates.

As you can imagine, the holiday season only amplifies everything. While cuffing season traditionally brings couples closer, financial strain is causing some singles to opt out entirely. More than a quarter are avoiding dating during the holidays because of money stress, with many saying they’d rather stay single and save their coins than spend on holiday gifts and dates.

Then there’s what Intuit’s report calls “the ghost before Christmas” and yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like. Some singles are ending relationships right before the holidays specifically to avoid the financial obligation of gift-giving. It’s not about lack of feelings; it’s about lack of funds. Others are getting resourceful, regifting items to their partners in an attempt to show affection without the price tag. The gesture is there, even if the receipt isn’t.

It’s a telling sign of where we are. When people are weighing the cost of staying in a relationship against their bank account balance, something has shifted. Romance isn’t dead but it’s definitely just operating on a budget that’s tighter than ever before.

The data paints a portrait of a generation caught between wanting connection and needing financial stability. The traditional dating playbook—dinner and drinks, thoughtful gifts, spontaneous outings—has collided with inflation, student loan payments, and rising rent. For Black singles navigating these dual pressures, the question becomes: what does romance look like when you’re watching every dollar?

The answer, according to Intuit’s findings, involves recalibration. This might mean fewer dates (ladies, I know, I know, we love us a good date night), more financial transparency, and honest money conversations earlier in the relationship. It’s where dating needs to evolve if love is going to survive cuffing season.