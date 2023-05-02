This Could’ve Been An Email: Over-Communication In The Workplace Costing Is $21 Billion Per Week

How many times have you said to yourself, “why am I here,” during a meeting? A lot, right? You’re not alone.

The average worker spends 3 hours and 43 minutes a day connecting via emails, messaging, video or phone calls, according a new report by the asynchronous video messaging platform Loom. Additionally, a staggering 252 million combined hours are spent on this is costing companies more than $21 billion per week.

After polling 1,500 adults in the U.S. who work full-time in a desk job setting, shared their thoughts on productivity.

“An increasing number of organizations are trying to let employees communicate in the way that works best for them, the reality is that most people feel they’re still bending over backward to work within their colleagues’ preferences,” their report said. “This leads to more wasted hours and lost dollars across the board.”

A large majority of employees shared their frustrations with overcommunication at their jobs—31% of employees said they struggle to find time to work because of constant interruptions. Another 85% of employees are sending the same messages or information multiple times or in multiple places at least weekly — 69% do so every day, the report found.

The redundancy stem from various situations: Either to create a paper trail (51%), to make sure their message is visible to more people (50%) or to accommodate the recipient’s preference (38%).

