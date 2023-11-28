Zillennials, Boomers and Gen X All Agree That Life Experience Is More Valuable Than College Degrees

African-American college graduate.

Turns out that experience really is the best teacher.

Or at least that’s the gist of a recent report from Go1, an expert content platform that surveyed more than 3,000 inter-generational U.S., U.K. and Australia-based about perspectives on the workplace.

Of those surveyed, 61% of employees shared that their work experience, not their college education best prepared them for their current profession. Another 41% of respondents said formal on-the-job training is the best way to find success professionally, while 37% said life experience is most valuable. After speaking with zillennial, gen x and baby boomer workers, these perspectives are the most consistent across all groups.

“The widening representation of age groups in the workforce has introduced new attitudes and beliefs when it comes to the way that employees like to work and learn,” said Chris Eigeland, CEO and Co-Founder at Go1 in a news release. “While there are some similarities, particularly when it comes to the value they place on traditional education, there are also differences in how they want to acquire new knowledge and skills. This presents a challenge for leaders looking to upskill and realize the benefits of a generationally diverse workforce.”

Eigeland adds: “The ability to personalize learning to the varied needs of different generations can mean the difference between a high-performing workforce and an underpar one. L&D leaders will need to find new ways to tailor content curation, development and delivery strategies to the unique learning preferences of different generations if they hope to use learning as a competitive lever and close workforce skills gaps.”