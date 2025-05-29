Cocktails And Culture Collide: How This Brand Turned The AMAs Into A Marketing Masterclass

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Janet Jackson performs onstage during the 2025 American Music Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

I love a good sponsor moment as much as the next person. Trust me, I do (get your bag, okay?).

But most brands show up to award shows and immediately do too much (imagine having to take a shot every time they mention an award is “presented” by so and so brand, or they run generic promos over and over again throughout the show?). And honestly, it waters down the experience overall, whether you’re in person or tuning in virtually.

But a brand I’ve known for a long time, and also come to love, did the opposite this weekend at the American Music Awards, and honestly? It was refreshing to watch. The brand in question: On The Rocks.

While everyone was focused on Jennifer Lopez hosting and Janet Jackson receiving the Icon Award — which were both epic and well-deserved, I must add, this ready-to-drink cocktail brand was quietly having one of the smartest weekends in recent marketing memory. And they did it without being annoying about it, which is rare these days.

But back to the show itself: it featured a lineup of performers and presenters which included Ciara, Jordan Chiles, Kai Cenat, Shaboozey, Tiffany Haddish, and Wayne Brady, with Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Eminem, SZA, and The Weeknd taking home multiple trophies. If I wasn’t a fan of this particular award show before, they’ve now got a fan in me. The evening was electric from start to finish (seeing Janet Jackson perform live is always going to do it for me).

But while yes, the show was entertaining, what also caught my attention was how marketing was just done, right. On The Rocks wove themselves into the entire experience as the official cocktail partner, and I’ve still got those read-to-drink cocktails on my mind. But in today’s episode of “marketing done right” let’s discuss how they pulled it off.

They elevated the entire experience.

Here’s what they did right: instead of just putting their logo everywhere, they focused on making the actual experience better for people in the room (the folks who can actually authentically and organically share their experience attending the show with their followers — and for some, fans). When attendees walked into the theater, they each got an On The Rocks cocktail on their way to their seats. Because who doesn’t love a good drink to start the night?

Some of major touchpoints include a backstage moment, where Dylan Efron was spotted enjoying an On The Rocks Old Fashioned during the show. And off-channel, the brand also sponsored the official afterparty at Jewel Nightclub and backed David Guetta at the LIV day party earlier in the weekend. Multiple touchpoints, but none of them felt forced.

If you’re not familiar with On The Rocks, they make premium cocktails that come ready to drink. Think Cosmopolitans, Margaritas, Old Fashioneds – basically the drinks you’d order at a nice bar, but in bottles you can grab and go. The whole point is convenience without sacrificing quality, which makes sense for events like this where everything moves fast.

Reading the room.

What made this work was their understanding of how people actually consume content and experiences now. Nobody wants to be sold to during a good time. They want brands to add value, not interrupt the vibe.

The brand got it (the first time). Not to mention, the packaging fit right in with the aesthetic of awards weekend. The bottles aren’t clunky, weird shaped, or an eye sore. Their ready-to-serve format worked perfectly in fast-paced environments where people are taking photos (because, content), networking, and trying to enjoy themselves. And most importantly, they didn’t make it weird by over-promoting or forcing awkward brand moments.

We’re living in an era where people want premium experiences but also value convenience, so the timing of it all also couldn’t be better.

Why other brands should pay attention.

This campaign worked because it felt natural. On The Rocks didn’t try to hijack the conversation or make the AMAs about them. They supported the experience and let their product speak for itself.

They also understood their audience. People at these events are style-conscious, social media savvy, and appreciate quality. By showing up with a product that looks good, tastes good, and doesn’t require explanation, they hit all the right notes (see what I did there?).

When you’re at an awards show, you want a good drink, so the brand presence was functional too. When you’re at an afterparty, you want something that keeps the energy going.

Marketing that moves with the culture.

The real lesson here is about cultural fluency. On The Rocks demonstrated that effective marketing in 2025 looks like understanding what people actually want and delivering it in a way that enhances their experience rather than interrupting it.

They didn’t need flashy commercials or forced influencer posts. They just needed to be present with the right product at the right moments. The result was a campaign that people actually appreciated, and of course, I’ll have a drink to that.