The Class Of 2025 Isn’t Waiting For A Dream Job — They’re Creating Their Own Path

Young adults in graduation gowns joyfully tossing caps into the sky, celebrating achievement and new beginnings against a clear backdrop

With graduation season just a few days away, it’s almost the time to throw up those caps and gowns, but unfortunately that’s not the only thing being thrown around. So are the anxieties of a younger generation that is graduating into what might be the harshest economy in more than ten years.

Not only did these kids start college during a pandemic, but now they’re finishing with inflation through the roof, a housing market that seems unattainable, and a job market that’s arguably even worse than 2008 (and for the millennials, if you know, you know). Throw in student loans, and you’ve got a perfect storm of financial stress.

Intuit released their Prosperity Index for 2025 graduates, and the findings are… well, they’re pretty much what you’d expect given everything we’ve been seeing discussed surrounding the economy as of late. But the numbers put some real perspective on what we’re seeing.

About 42% of new grads say they’re “cautiously optimistic” about their financial future as they tiptoe into adulthood. And the way these young adults define success looks nothing like what their parents were chasing at the same age. Almost 60% say having a decent savings account equals success in 2025. And 43% just want to make rent without having a panic attack every month. That’s not exactly “corner office and vacation home” territory, is it?

What’s really telling is that most of these young people are avoiding long-term goals altogether. The economy’s so unpredictable that three-quarters of gen-z graduates argue what’s the point of planning? Nearly half say they’re even more hesitant to plan long-term than they were last year.

What’s keeping them up at night? Cost of living tops the list for practically everyone (97%). Job security isn’t far behind at 87%. Then there’s saving money (47%), paying bills (31%), debt (31%), budgeting (29%), building credit (28%) and housing costs (25%). Basically, everything about money is stressing them out.

But there’s something weird happening with all this stress. Instead of doubling down on the traditional get-a-good-job path, the Class of 2025 is going in a completely different direction. They’re becoming entrepreneurs by necessity.

More than a quarter already have side hustles up and running. Another 37% want to start one but aren’t sure how. Most impressively, 56% plan to have multiple income streams within five years. Like, 2-3 different ways of making money at once.

This isn’t their parents’ economy, and they know it. The idea of working one job for 40 years then retiring with a gold watch and pension seems about as realistic as riding a unicorn to work. So they’re adapting by spreading their bets across multiple income sources.

Some companies are starting to catch on. We’re seeing more employers offering flexible scheduling that accommodates side hustles, entrepreneurship resources, and financial education geared toward managing multiple income streams.

On college campuses, career centers are shifting from “how to land your dream job” to workshops on gig economy taxes, registering an LLC, and balancing multiple professional identities. It’s less about climbing one ladder and more about building a web of income sources that can withstand if one disappears.

The truth is, this generation might end up more financially resilient than their predecessors, even if their path looks messier. They’re not putting all their eggs in one basket – they’re questioning whether they need a basket at all. Maybe multiple small baskets work better.

The American Dream isn’t dead for the Class of 2025. It’s just… different. Less about acquisition and more about adaptation. Less about stability from external sources and more about creating your own through diversification.