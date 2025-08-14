Meet The Black Woman Behind TikTok’s Fastest-Growing Luxury Jewelry Brand

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

When Christin Marie started making jewelry, she never imagined it would turn into a $5 million empire.

As TikTok Shop reshapes the future of retail, LA-based Christin Marie Studio stands at the forefront—leading the charge in the jewelry category and redefining success in digital commerce.

Since launching in July 2023, Christin Marie Studio has experienced incredible growth. What began as a one-woman operation has quickly evolved into a thriving team of 20 in less than two years. Monthly sales grew from just $4,000 in the early days to nearly $500,000 by July 2025—a testament to the brand’s loyal customer base and strong online presence. In its first year, the company brought in $700,000 in revenue, which more than doubled to $1.8 million in 2024, with 2025 projections reaching $5 million.

This kind of momentum reflects not only a smart digital strategy but also a powerful connection with a community that believes in the brand.

We sat down with Christin, who is also a model and actress, about her business and what inspires her art.

Can you share what inspired you to create Christin Marie Studio and how the journey all began?

Since I was little, I’ve always created things for myself—whether it was jewelry, clothing, artwork, etc.—using whatever I could find. I did it so much that even at a young age, my friends and family would ask me to make things for them as well. I remember making tube tops for my best friend and me because our parents wouldn’t buy them for us at the mall. I’m sure we were too young to be wearing tube tops—but that’s neither here nor there. Fast forward to now, the way I create still has the same roots: being inspired and making things for myself out of creativity or necessity. And more often than not, those creations resonate with the people around me so much that they want to enjoy them too. That’s how Christin Marie Studio was born.

Additionally, I think it’s essential to create for more than just myself. There are so many things missing in the market—things that aren’t properly executed or inclusive enough—and I’m working to change that. Whether it’s style availability, gender inclusivity, size inclusivity, or quality, I aim to fill those gaps. My goal is to create a curated luxury experience with timeless and trendsetting pieces at an approachable price point.

Why is Black Business Month so important?

Black Business Month is so important for people to see people like them in every space possible. So many things seem unattainable simply because of the lack of representation in the space, or even similar spaces. I always said I wanted to be in the fashion and entertainment industry, but had no idea how to go about it. It wasn’t until my sister moved to LA first that I realized—duh! I can move too! It’s like a switch that flips and everything clicks. Seeing someone like you in a certain space actually makes those goals and dreams tangible

What’s your favorite thing about designing jewelry?

I love, when designing my pieces specifically, how they’re able to transcend age, race, or gender. I say this all the time because it’s so fascinating to me that I can design a piece that my youngest, college-aged brother loves—and at the same time, our grandma loves it as well! Can you imagine? Gen Z and their grandparents wearing the same things and both thinking it’s cool? I’m stunned! I’m happy to see my pieces appeal to so many, especially because inclusivity is one of our brand pillars.

What’s your one major tip when it comes to accessorizing?

Wear pieces that complement your outfit and your body type. Pay attention to tones, cuts of the garment, necklines, sleeves, etc. Whether it’s a day-to-day look or an extravagant event, when done right, jewelry adds the perfect finishing touch to complement and elevate your aesthetic—and with our pieces, the compliments will be non-stop.

How does your work reflect the culture?

I keep my ear to the streets—haha! Our culture is so fun, engaging, and constantly evolving. I’m always in tune with what’s going on. I make it a point to remain very engaged with our audience. I pay attention to trends—and dare I say, our brand even creates trends—but most importantly, I listen. I hear what people want, what they need, what’s missing, and I actually implement that feedback into my designs. One way I do this is with our “FaceTime Friday” live sessions that I host every Friday on TikTok. It literally feels like a FaceTime call between friends, where we talk about everythingggg—jewelry-related and non-jewelry-related. That level of connectedness is so important to me..

Please share any words of advice, tips, ideas, etc.

My top two tips I always give are to remain consistent. Consistency and discipline will take you further than you could ever imagine. So many opportunities come to those who simply stay the course and show up every day. Now imagine pairing that consistency with genuine talent—that’s a powerful combination.

The second tip is delusion. Haha, sounds crazy, but you have to be so unapologetically confident in your abilities and potential that no one can tell you otherwise. Ignore the doubt, ignore the potential “embarrassment.” It doesn’t have to make sense to anyone but you.

With a fearless belief in herself and an unwavering commitment to inclusivity, Christin Marie proves that luxury can be as heartfelt as it is high-end.