Money Lessons For Mini Minds: The Best Books For Raising Money-Smart Kids

Summer is almost over.

But, before the long, lazy days turn into cool, autumn nights, now’s the perfect time to introduce your kids to money lessons they may not get in the classroom this upcoming school year.

Financial literacy can help kids build a healthy relationship with money, learn lifelong skills, and build economic confidence around spending and saving. According to Middlesex Financial Group, financial literacy lessons as early as age seven can give kids the tools they’ll need to avoid financial mistakes later on.

Thankfully, there are numerous books penned by Black authors to help kids learn about money. Whether they are toddlers or high schoolers, these books can help change your child’s perspective and impart some lessons that can last a lifetime. Not to mention, they encourage generosity, celebrate everyday teachable moments, and introduce savings and investing to help the youngest among us break the chains of generational financial curses.

For Little Ones (Ages 4–10)

Little Daymond Learns to Earn (2023)

by Daymond John (Author), Nicole Miles (Illustrator)

From FUBU founder and Shark Tank star Daymond John, this picture book follows a young Daymond as he dreams up a business to buy a music poster he’s been eyeing. Along the way, his crew learns the basics of saving, spending, budgeting, and even borrowing — making big money concepts fun for early readers.

Make Your Own Money: How Kids Can Earn It, Save It, Spend It, and Dream Big, with Danny Dollar, the King of Cha-Ching (2023)

by Ty Allan Jackson (Author), Nicole Miles (Illustrator)

Danny Dollar is a series that will appeal to elementary and middle school students and teaches kids the importance of earning money and how to spend that money wisely. The book even introduces entrepreneurial concepts as well as how to open a bank account, create a budget, invest, and even to donate money. The first Danny Dollar book: Danny Dollar Millionaire Extraordinaire – The Lemonade Escapade is more of a narrative that will entertain and inspire new fans.

The Rich Pre-Teen: A Fundamental Guide to Financial Literacy (2020)

By William Cross

This book dubbed “The Young and Wealthy Handbook” is full of interactive activities that teach kids how to earn, save, and even multiply their money. One Amazon review noted, “I found myself reading this book even though it is meant for kids. I got a few gems from it and can only imagine if I read this as a kid where my finances would be to-date. Very good read.”

A Boy, a Budget, and a Dream (The Wealth Playground)

by Jasmine Paul (Author), Jose Nieto (Illustrator)

A great book for families with more than one child, this book contrasts who Kass is great at managing her money, but her brother Joey spends every dime he gets. In the book, we understand sibling dynamics and money management to help Joey reach his most cherished dream.

For Older Kids & Teens (Ages 11–18)

Broke College Kids’ Guide to Financial Success (2025)

by Clement O Ogunyemi (Author)

Geared toward high school kids who are eyeing their college opportunities, this book will help kids consider how to complete college with as little debt as possible. Tips include: saving for college, finding free money, and considering school options that are more financially sound. The author, known as The Finance Doctor, calls it a “proven guide that gives you the tools you need to fund an affordable, quality education and set yourself up for financial freedom!”

Your First Million: Why You Don’t Have to Be Born into a Legacy of Wealth to Leave One Behind (2024)

by Arlan Hamilton (Author), Rachel L. Nelson

Entrepreneur and investor Arlan Hamilton believes entrepreneurship is the fastest route to wealth-building. In this guide for teens and young adults, she shares how to identify unmet needs, raise capital, create multiple income streams, and reinvest in the community.

Malik’s First Job: Financial Tips for Teens and Young Adults (2021)

by Kerwyn S Phillip (Author)

When Malik gets his first job at a Brooklyn sneaker store, he thinks he has it made. However, he quickly learns how easy it is to spend every dime that he earns. Malik’s dad helps him understand that while it’s fun and important to buy nice things for oneself, that saving is valuable too for long-term success. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “I love the way the storyline was relatable and conversational with tips and lessons throughout. This book is very easy to read and understand.”