First, Youngest, And Unstoppable: Inside Dr. Chelsey Green’s Vision As The Recording Academy’s First Black Woman Chair

Derrel Todd

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The violin has always been Dr. Chelsey Green’s voice—literally and figuratively.

But even at four years old, when she first held the instrument in her hands, she probably would have never imagined that same voice would lead her to where she is now, as the Recording Academy’s first Black woman and youngest Board Chair in its 68-year history.

Reading that title still feels surreal at times,” Green admits. A 13-year Recording Academy member who previously served as Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees from 2023-2025, Green brings a multifaceted perspective shaped by her experiences as both creator and educator. That dual lens—teaching at Berklee College of Music while leading her ensemble Chelsey Green and The Green Project, has given her a front-row seat to both the artistry and the business of the music industry.

Her journey to the chair position has been marked by consistently being “the only” or in the clear minority. “As a Black woman who grew up playing in orchestras, attended PWIs for all three degrees, and built my career as a woman bandleader, I often found myself as the ‘only’ or in the clear minority,” she explains.

Green’s appointment comes at a critical juncture for the Academy, which has faced ongoing scrutiny about diversity and inclusion within its ranks. Her election in June, alongside the organization’s other National Officers and 2025-2027 Board of Trustees, shows a shift toward authentic representation.

“It’s not about filling seats at the table—it’s about listening and acting on what we hear,” she says.

Despite Black women’s outsized contributions to American popular music—from jazz and blues to R&B and hip-hop—their presence in executive and governance roles has remained disproportionately small. Green’s appointment is an recognition of voices that have long been marginalized in industry decision-making.

Her unique position as a contemporary violinist also sets her apart in an industry landscape often dominated by vocalists, rappers, and producers. “Being a violinist in contemporary music is no different” from other experiences of being in the minority, she notes. Instead, she’s expanded conversations about what contemporary music can sound like—and who gets to lead them.

One of her primary focuses is ensuring that every member—regardless of genre, geography, or career stage—feels genuine value in their Academy membership. She’s particularly excited about the DREAM Network (Diversity Reimagined by Engaging All Musicmakers), which brings together member resource groups like the Black Music Collective, Women in the Mix, and Academy Proud to create supportive spaces for underrepresented voices.

“The DREAM Network is a powerful reflection of our members in all their nuance, lived experience, and creativity,” Green says. For her, this initiative deserves “as much shine as the Awards themselves” because it addresses the year-round needs of creators rather than focusing solely on Grammy season recognition.

The pressure of being “first” and “youngest” is something Green acknowledges openly. Her entire career has been “a series of high-stakes, high-pressure situations,” but she finds grounding in her faith and authenticity. She draws strength from biblical stories of leaders who succeeded through faith rather than their own understanding.

Her ensemble, Chelsey Green and The Green Project, serves as another anchor. Now 15 years old, the group represents her creative safe space where she can be fully herself on and off stage. Protecting that outlet while balancing boardroom responsibilities isn’t easy, but she sees it as essential to her calling and her community.

The Academy’s current Board of Trustees is the most diverse in the organization’s history, but Green says that’s significant, not sufficient. “This isn’t just symbolic—it’s a powerful step toward lasting impact,” she notes.

As she looks toward 2027, when her tenure as Chair will conclude, Green has a clear vision for her legacy. Her vision? A 2027 headline that reads: ‘Recording Academy: Access Granted—The Transparency We’ve Been Waiting For,’ with broader access, representation, and transparency in decision-making.