Charlamagne Tha God Buys 6 Krystal Franchises

Looks like Charlemagne Tha God is adding franchisee on to his ever-growing resume.

In a news release it was announced the media personality acquired six Krystal franchises, which is “the original home of the slider in the South.” The fast food brand also reportedly inked a partnership deal with the Breakfast Club host, and his wife and business partner, Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey to co-brand the restaurants.

“We are ecstatic to partner with Charlamagne and expand our footprint nationwide,” said Jonathan Childs, Chairman of Krystal Restaurants in a news release. “Charlamagne pushes the envelope nationally by spotlighting important topics in society. At Krystal, we expand the boundaries of QSR with innovative partnerships, marketing, menu and real estate. We look forward to continuing to do so with Charlamagne.”

Slated to open 2023, the locations will be a part of a large scale expansion and marketing push to amplify the food chain’s brand presence, according to the news release. Krystals has already partnered with other stars like 2 Chainz, Victor Cruz, Brittany Renner, and Ray J and Charlemagne’s involvment is the latest.

“Having grown up in the South, the Krystal brand is an icon for the region,” said Charlamagne tha God. “I’m excited and honored to be joining forces with them to bring their unique menu to more communities and to help showcase the brand to more audiences.”

Charlemagne joins a slew of other celebrity franchise owners like Shaq, who reportedly owns several Five Guys restaurants among others. It has been reported that according to a McKinsey study, the average fast-food franchise makes a gross profit of more than 20 percent on revenues of $2.5 million per year.