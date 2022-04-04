Exercise Empires: These 5 Celebs Have Launched Fitness Brands That Our Bodies Love

As annoying as it sounds, exercising really does make life better.

By now, you’ve probably heard that regular fitness raises endorphins, but there’s also evidence it increases dopamine, endocannabinoid and adrenaline–all chemicals associated with making us feel happy? That’s probably why the fitness industry is booming, currently estimated at over 32 billion U.S. Luckily, some of our favorite onscreen celebs are getting in on the action, and have launched their own fitness brands, offering everything from their own exercise programs to protective garments that help keep us from sweating out our edges.

Check out these celebrities that are making their mark in the fitness world.

01 Respin by Halle Berry Since she came onto our screens in the ‘90s, Halle Berry has been body goals. The forever svelte starlet said she always prioritized her health, but it wasn’t until a life-changing diagnosis did she make fitness a way of life. “My health journey started when I was diagnosed with diabetes at 22 years old, it was a moment I’ll never forget,” she wrote on her fitness brand Respin’s website. “Inspired by this, I launched rē•spin through my own health transformation and desire to connect with others through health, wellness, and spirituality. At this moment in time, the need to rē•spin the way we think about everything we thought we knew is now more important than ever. So today, I am sharing rē•spin with you…and invite you to join our community.” The multi-talented actress offers a full range of products that includes waist trimmers, booty bands and personal weights to help take your workout to the next level. 02 The Gym Wrap by Nicole Ari Parker For many Black women, our hair has been a natural barrier to achieving our fitness goals, as societal norms around acceptable styles make it difficult to sweat regularly. Styling Black hair can take hours, and in just a few minutes into a rigorous a perfectly coiffed ‘do can be ruined. Nicole Ari Parker is no stranger to this–that’s why she launched The Gym Wrap, an innovative hair accessory that is designed to help our styles withstand our workouts. It’s described as “a sweatband developed with EvapoTECH™, a patented revolutionary process that provides maximum sweat absorption through a unique blend of fabrics, which allows heat to escape while letting cool air in. The moisture ‘wicking’ process occurs at the molecular level, within the fabrics, resulting in drier hair!” The bands are currently being sold in Sally Beauty Supply Stores nationwide. 03 Fade 2 Fit by Teyana Taylor We’ve always known about Teyana Taylor’s enviable physique ever since she burst on the scene as a teen triple-threat with her hit Google Me Baby in 2008. So, when she starred in Ye’s Fade music video years later, it was no surprise that everyone wanted to know her fitness secrets. Luckily, she helped us out with an entire online fitness program Fade 2 Fit, designed to help us shed pounds and tone through dance-inspired exercise and customized meal plans. Will it help me get those abs, though? Just saying. 04 Eleven by Venus Williams Venus Williams has been one of the world’s leading athletes for more than two decades, so she knows a thing or two about what to wear to optimize workouts, all while looking fly. Williams said she created EleVen to give women quality activewear that allowed them to feel great and perform better. Launched in 2007, Eleven is sold in Nordstrom stores everywhere. 05 Joja by Jasmine Tookes Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes and her bestie Josephine Skriver is sharing their love of fitness and friendship with the world with the recent announcement of their brand’s launch Joja, which was named after their first names. The self-proclaimed “goalfriends,” offer a full range of workout apparel, including leggings, sports bras, and co-ord yoga outfits. Preorders can be placed at Joja.com.