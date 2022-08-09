Brand deals have the potential to put more money in celebrities’ pockets than any of their acting roles, music sales, or even touring. And this is for good reason.

Branding allows companies and public figures to build deep relationships with audiences, which matriculates into loyal customers.

Celebrity endorsements are not a new practice, but the influencer industry has undoubtedly grown into quite the behemoth over the years. The market has ballooned from $1.7 billion in 2016 to $9.7 billion in 2020. In 2021, it grew to $13.8 billion and projected to reach a staggering $16.4 billion.

From clothing brands to soft drinks, we’ve discussed the celebrities who have leveraged their enormous fan to secure some of the largest (and smartest) endorsements we’ve seen thus far this year.