Brand deals have the potential to put more money in celebrities’ pockets than any of their acting roles, music sales, or even touring. And this is for good reason.
Branding allows companies and public figures to build deep relationships with audiences, which matriculates into loyal customers.
Celebrity endorsements are not a new practice, but the influencer industry has undoubtedly grown into quite the behemoth over the years. The market has ballooned from $1.7 billion in 2016 to $9.7 billion in 2020. In 2021, it grew to $13.8 billion and projected to reach a staggering $16.4 billion.
From clothing brands to soft drinks, we’ve discussed the celebrities who have leveraged their enormous fan to secure some of the largest (and smartest) endorsements we’ve seen thus far this year.
Cardi B X Whipshots
Earlier this year, the WAP artist announced a partnership with Whipshots, an alcohol-infused whipped cream brand. Since the announcement, the cans reportedly were selling out online in under four minutes daily for weeks.
“I’m not really a hardcore liquor-drinking person. And I like things that are sexy and tasty. It’s going to be a party in every can,” Cardi told Billboard in a statement. “At one time I was planning to do margaritas, but this is more fun.”
Meg Thee Stallion X Popeyes
The original hot girl’s collaboration with Popeyes was the stuff of genius. Last fall, Megan Thee Stallion released exclusive hot sauces served with customers’ meals.
Popeyes said the Grammy-winning artist “worked closely with the Popeyes culinary team to develop the exclusive Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce, which flaunts a sweet, yet bold flavor with a hint of spice, inspired by Megan’s sassy personality.”
A part of their partnership also reportedly consisted of the artist entering into a multi-franchise ownership deal with the chicken brand as well.
Kanye West X Balenciaga X Gap
For nearly two decades, hip-hop and fashion mogul Kanye West has dominated both Billboard charts and fashion spaces with his simultaneously successful stamps on music and the clothing industry. After reportedly scaling
his Yeezy fashion brand to a $4 billion – $5 billion brand. Now, according to a recent hybrid partnership with the Gap and Balenciaga, the brand is projected to soar to even higher heights.
Dropped in July,Hypebeast Hypebeast
reported that the second installment of the historic partnership can be shopped online, with prices ranging from £85 GBP to £300 GBP (approx. $100 — $360 USD).
Doja Cat X JBL Speakers
We’ve been blasting Doja Cat’s music for years. So, it was a no-brainer when JBL (audio-speaker brand) announced their powerhouse partnership with the pop star earlier this year.
“I’m excited to be working with JBL. From the start of the partnership, they have made it clear that they are here to support me and my ideas about their products. That is easy for me because I actually love their speakers and I carry them around with me wherever I go. I’d wear clothes made of JBL speakers if I could,” said Doja Cat. “I can’t wait for everyone to see all the cool things we’re doing, including something coming really soon for my biggest fans.”
SZA X Crocs
SZA has earned our love over the years with her beautiful vocals and earthy aura. Her style, as much as her music has become a staple and a huge brand took notice.
For her first collab, SZA created two limited-edition designs featuring a wood panel texture and quirky charms that speak to her bright personality. Retailing for $70, they were described as “a warm woodgrain pattern and colorful custom Jibbitz™ charms” that match the singer’s personality as well as the “totems that keep her grounded, calm, and collected.”
They immediately sold out, and the singer is reportedly in talks to work on another drop.
H.ER. X L’Oreal Paris
Her beautiful curls are almost as signature as her immaculate vocals—that’s why H.E.R.’s partnership with L’Oreal was a match made n branding heaven.
Announced in January, the Grammy-Award-winning artist inked a deal with the beauty giant to be their newest global ambassador, following in the footsteps of Beyonce and Viola Davis among other icons.
“When I use my voice, I need to stand 100 percent with what I represent,” H.E.R. said in a statement. “So I am beyond happy to join L’Oréal Paris, and to add my voice to this sisterhood representing the diversity of beauty on this planet, with the message for every girl to know her worth deep in her heart.”