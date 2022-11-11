Blood Is Thicker Than Water: Celebrities Who Keep Their Businesses Within The Family

It’s said that mixing business and family can be difficult, but many celebs think differently. As evidenced by the litany of relatives managing some of our brightest stars, blood really is thicker than water in show business.

This sentiment isn’t just reserved for Hollywood.

There are 5.5 million family businesses in the United States according to a 2022 report compiled by the Step Project Global Consortium and KPMG. The data states that family owned businesses contribute 57% of the GDP and employ 63% of the workforce (Family Enterprise USA, 2011). This translates to 98 million employees working within family founded and led businesses, and are responsible for 78% of all new job creation (Astrachan and Schanker, (2003) Family Business Review 16(3) 211-219).

Clearly, working with relatives is a proven success formula, and we’re happy to take a look at the stars who figured it out.