Redemption Song: These Celebs Share The Moments In Their Career They Proved Their Doubters Wrong

Oprah Winfrey, arguably one of the most notable self-made people in the world, has spoken publicly about her early professional failures. Before striking gold with her beloved self-titled talk show, she’s publicly shared how she dealt with being doubted by higher-ups.

“I got fired …well I got demoted,” the powerhouse mogul shared in a 2017 Bloomberg interview, where spoke about her time at a Baltimore news station working as a primetime news co-anchor.

This was an incredible accomplishment considering inclusive representation was nearly non-existent in TV journalism and she was a young, Black woman. When the show failed, she was solely blamed and not her more seasoned, white male co-host and was even discouraged by her bosses to continue being a broadcaster due to a lack of chemistry with viewing audiences. She was instead assigned to write the news scripts for her colleagues.

“I’ve learned with age that many times getting demoted can be the opportunity for something else to show up.”

Of course, we know what her story turned out to be, and like her, so many other famously successful people have had their fair share of detractors in their lives. But as the saying goes, the sweetest form of revenge is success. Here’s a look at some celebs who’ve faced significant rejection and came out on top anyway.