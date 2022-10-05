These Celebrities Have Spoken Publicly About Cracking Under The Pressures Of Their Career—Here’s How They Pushed Through

Many people have dreams of obtaining social clout, fame and wealth. But beyond the red carpet, it’s not all glitz and glam.

Pop stars like Britney Spears recently came back into public purview after a collective acknowledgement of the horrendous treatment she received in the 90s and aughts, all while climbing the music charts. She eventually suffered a mental illness episode in 2007 and has since acknowledged her struggles with overall wellness. Other pop star examples are Justin Bieber, who underwent a string of bizarre occurrences to which he later attributed to fame-induced depression, and Lindsay Lohan who’s just now regaining her footing after years of struggles due to addiction and a demanding career.

Celebrities aren’t the only that have struggled with professional expectations.

Stress.org reports that 83% of US workers suffer from work-related stress, with 25% attributing their job as the top stressor in their lives. Nearly one million Americans skip work each day because of anxiety and 76% of US workers have said that workplace stress adversely affects their personal relationships.

Fortunately, we all have the power to get back on track and our favorite stars are no exception. Many of them were brave enough to share their bouts with career pressure, and how they fought their way through it. Let’s take a look.