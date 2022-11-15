All Of The Times Celebrity Friends Looked Out For Each Other Financially

Nearly a decade ago Lil Wayne was swimming in tax debt, to the tune of $7 million to be exact, and was facing a contract dispute with Birdman‘s Cash Money Records. Despite doling out decades worth of hits and enjoying immense success, times were hard for Wayne. Fortunately, Jay Z was there to support his friend during his time of need.
In a video, Lil Wayne expressed his gratitude for a “real friend” like JAY-Z, who apparently stepped in to pay the back taxes. While performing on the final stop of his “I Ain’t [expletive] Without You” tour in Chicago in 2018, the New Orleans rapper said Jay Z helped him sort through the mountain of debt, and also acknowledged that Swizz Beatz assisted as well. Wayne said the producer sent him “every beat he make and want me to rap on every single one until I got my situation straight.”
This is just one example of how famous friends have helped each other in their when facing money challenges. We rounded up a few other examples because good friends deserve their flowers.
Saweetie purchased wigs and clothes for Glorilla
In a recent video, Glorilla shared that Saweetie dropped major cash to help support the new rapper.
“So Saweetie flew Glorilla and her friends to LA for the FNF remix, paid for all their wigs, clothes, & video and didn’t get put on the official remix is crazy,” one Twitter user wrote in response to the sweet revelation.
Drake said Lil Wayne loaned him $30k to help sustain him as a new rapper
The OVO rapper may be one of the richest entertainers now, but when he was just starting out in 2009, Lil Wayne gave him a life-changing sum of money.
“You gave me $30,000 that I was able to bring home to my mother and that changed the next like six months for us. That’s the most important amount of money I’ve ever made in my life to date,” said Drake in a video posted to TikTok.
Jay-Z Quietly Spent Millions On His Legal Fees
In 2020, Philly rapper Meek Mill was imprisoned for five months for a parole violation and was facing serious charges for what was arguably a minor offense. In an impassioned op-ed for The New York Times, Jay Z decried the unjust move and also paid millions for his legal team, eventually leading to Meek’s release.
Tyler Perry let Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in his home when they had nowhere else to go
When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step away from the Royal Family and move to LA, Tyler Perry reportedly opened up one of his homes to the couple. People Magazine reported that the mogul allowed them to stay in a $18 million mansion owned by Tyler Perry while they settled into their new lives in California. And according to a new report, the couple “won’t forget Tyler Perry’s generosity” anytime soon.
A source told People, “They’re really grateful to Tyler Perry for his kindness. They have endless gratitude to him for helping them during a complicated time,” the source continued.