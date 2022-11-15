All Of The Times Celebrity Friends Looked Out For Each Other Financially

Nearly a decade ago Lil Wayne was swimming in tax debt, to the tune of $7 million to be exact, and was facing a contract dispute with Birdman‘s Cash Money Records. Despite doling out decades worth of hits and enjoying immense success, times were hard for Wayne. Fortunately, Jay Z was there to support his friend during his time of need.

In a video, Lil Wayne expressed his gratitude for a “real friend” like JAY-Z, who apparently stepped in to pay the back taxes. While performing on the final stop of his “I Ain’t [expletive] Without You” tour in Chicago in 2018, the New Orleans rapper said Jay Z helped him sort through the mountain of debt, and also acknowledged that Swizz Beatz assisted as well. Wayne said the producer sent him “every beat he make and want me to rap on every single one until I got my situation straight.”

This is just one example of how famous friends have helped each other in their when facing money challenges. We rounded up a few other examples because good friends deserve their flowers.