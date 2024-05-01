Carol's Daughter Partners With CVS To Give Black Doula Organization $32,000—Expands Grant Program

Black women are more than 2 times likely to experience severe pregnancy-related complications and nearly 3 times as likely to die according to CDC findings.

Luckily, companies like respected hair care brand Carol’s Daughter is dedicated to improving these outcomes for Black fmailies everywhere. It recently announced that its Black Maternal Health initiative, Love Delivered is once again providing much needed funding to organizations that are on the ground, doing the work of bettering the lives of Black mothers and their children everywhere.

Carol’s Daughter

The Mama Glow Foundation will receive $32,000 in 2024 to fund their mission of providing affordable doula support for Black families in need.

According to the CDC, The United States has the worst maternal mortality rate in high-income countries globally and the numbers have only grown. When compared to white women,

“Love Delivered is a testament to our unwavering belief that every Black birthing person deserves access to compassionate, equitable support before, during and after birth,” stated Carol’s Daughter founder Lisa Price in a news release. “I’m humbled by the impact we’ve made and the lives we’ve touched over the years. As we enter year four, we’ll continue to advocate for Black birthing people, ensuring they feel seen, heard and valued.”

To help spread the word about Black maternal health awareness is supermodel and mother of three, Chanel Iman, who will be documenting her journey and sharing important information about the cause via her social media platforms.

“Our partnership with Carol’s Daughter has been deeply impactful and one that is innovative and rooted in service of community. Through our culture-shifting awareness campaigns, content and national doula service delivery program through the Mama Glow Foundation, we have been able to influence how care is delivered and how other organizations are modeling their programs. The Love Delivered partnership provides hope for a brighter future,” said Mama Glow founder Latham Thomas.

In celebration of Black Maternal Health Week, Mama Glow is hosting a webinar, sponsored by Carol’s Daughter on April 15 at 6:30PM ET. This year’s theme is ‘Advocating for Black Maternal Health: Leveraging Your Story & Engaging Stakeholders.’ Featured panelists include Latham Thomas (Mama Glow Founder), Mia Keeys (Director of Federal Affairs at Hologic), Dr. Tia Jackson-Bey, MD, MPH (REI Specialist), and Natalia Louis, MPH (Program Manager, CONNECT Mental Health Program). To register, please visit mamaglow.com.

Families living in major cities including NYC, Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, New Orleans and Washington DC who are pregnant or recently postpartum can apply to receive doula services through the grant program HERE.