Carmelo Anthony Announces Retirement From The NBA To Focus On Expanding Business Empire

Carmelo Anthony is entering a new phase in his new life.

Per a news release shared with ESSENCE, the 10-time NBA All-Star officially announced his retirement from the sport.

Starting his pro ball career at Syracuse where he played a pivotal role in the school winning a championship, Antony went on to be drafted to the Denver Nuggets in 2003 where he spent most of his career, then the New York Knicks, and most recently the Los Angeles Lakers.

His success has extended beyond the court as well.

In February 2023, it was reported that he formed a $750 million private equity fund, Isos7 Growth Equity which focuses on equity ownership of premier, major league teams according to Variety. Anthony launched the fund with George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, formerly of the WWE.

“It’s not a venture fund,” Wilson said in an interview with Variety earlier this year. “We’re looking for businesses, teams, leagues, sports betting and adjacent companies that are profitable or have a short-term path to profitability. Strong core business fundamentals are always the first thing we look for. Beyond that, the ability to build things like a global fan base, global appeal and fan engagement—like what we did at WWE—are really important to us.”

The fund is just one venture in a long list 0f successful business moves.

His estimated $260M fortune is comprised of smart investments, a litany of endorsements, his NBA salary and multiple businesses including a wine brand, a global content company, and a tech investment firm.

Anthony’s decision to step away from the NBA will allow him more time focus on all of the burgeoning ventures.

“As Anthony moves on from the NBA and embarks on the next phase of his career, he plans to continue the expansion of his business empire and sustain his commitment to the ongoing fight for social justice,” a news release said. “But even as he leaves the league, Anthony will remain close to the game he loves.”