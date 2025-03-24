Carlos King Schools Reality Stars On How To Stay Relevant (And Paid) In The Industry

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 26: Carlos King speaks onstage during The Quintessential Gentleman MOCTales at MODEx Studios on April 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

When it comes to reality television, few names ring louder behind the scenes than Carlos King.

The veteran producer, who’s masterminded hit franchises like The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Love & Marriage: Huntsville, knows the power—and pitfalls—of reality TV stardom better than most. He’s since stepped in front of the cameras to lead his popular vodcast, Reality With The King, a move he says was smart for his personal brand and burgeoning empire. As new and seasoned stars alike hustle for screen time and social media clout, King says there’s one thing many overlook: the business.

“Fame without strategy is just a countdown to irrelevance,” King tells us. With nearly two decades in the game, he’s likely seen it all—contracts gone wrong, overnight sensations fizzling out, and a handful who turn their 15 minutes into full-blown empires. Now, he’s sharing the keys to longevity and financial success with reality stars, namely Black women, looking to make their mark both on and off the screen.

“ Black women are the reason I’m able to even have the career I have because they have always given me an opportunity, and that’s why my shows are a love letter to them behind the camera and in front,” Kings tells ESSENCE.

With that, King lovingly offered some advice to the reality stars he sees shining onscreen, for now.

“I want everyone to have long lasting success, even when they’re not on a show anymore, but there are a few things to consider.”

King acknowledged that although the reality television space is still lucrative, it’s quickly evolving and stars should adapt as well.

“ Scripted and unscripted has changed because the viewing habits of the audience have changed significantly,” King says. “I am the king of reality television and I even have a problem finding something to watch sometimes.”

He explains that because viewers can sometimes be picky, contract renewals for talent can be wayward, and although reality stars have the ability to earn up to six and seven-figure paychecks, that income is unreliable.

“ Don’t live outside of your means,” he shared. “You need to hire a financial advisor. You have to spend money to make money. Let’s have a real conversation. I think oftentimes the reality stars believe they have to Gucci, Louis, Prada because they’re on television. We call it the season two glow-up.”

While he acknowledges that viewers’ expectations drive the reality casts to portray a luxurious lifestyle, King says it should be real.

“I’m always here for an upgrade within the means of your financial stature.”

Like many reality stars, it’s best to leverage the attention received by marketing a product so that if the cameras stop rolling, they can still be rolling in the dough.

“ You have to understand that when you are a reality star, the quicker you get it, the quicker you can lose it,” King says. “You’re at the mercy of the network and the audience at all times. I tell my girls this all the time, you have to take advantage of having eyeballs on you and create a business. You’ve got Bethany Frankel, Lisa Vanderpump, Joseline Hernandez, Kandi Burress. Look to them as inspiration because they were able to take the genre and let it work for them.”