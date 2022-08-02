Candace Parker Teams Up With Adidas To Mentor Student-Athletes On Financial Literacy

Candace Parker has proven she’s a force both on and off the courts with her impressive business moves. Now she’s teaching the next generation to do the same.

The WNBA phenom recently announced her partnership with Adidas to mentor student athletes in NIL literacy.

To mark the 50th year of Title IX, Adidas launched a series of brand initiatives aimed at fostering a more equitable sports industry.

In addition, Parker will lead a mentorship program that provides newly signed student-athletes with guidance as they navigate digital investments.

Adidas signed 15 female student-athletes to name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals across seven collegiate sports. The athletes are Maddy Anderson, Emily Mason Rutgers, Brianna Copeland, Erin Moss, Lauren Dooley, Moriah Oliveira , Kinsey Fiedler, Gianna Pielet, Jayci “Jay” Goldsmith, Izzy Redmond, Nicklin Hames, Jaiden Thomas, Jameese Joseph, Hailey Van Lith, and India Wells.

“As a leading global sports brand, we’re focused on creating long-term equity in sport. That means both investing in the next generation of athletes today and also supporting them in the future,” said Rupert Campbell, president of adidas North America. “We welcome this group of powerful student-athletes to the adidas family and look forward to working alongside them to define what is possible for the future of sport.”

“I have the incredible opportunity to pay it forward with the next generation of athletes,” Parker said. “I am so happy to be partnered with adidas who is aligned with my commitment to developing this mentorship program which will set these extraordinary student-athletes up for greatness in sport and life.”