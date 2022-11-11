Media mogul Byron Allen is reportedly laying plans to buy the Washington Commanders after news was released that current owner Dan Snyder’s is exploring options to sell. If the deal happens, Allen would be set to become the NFL’s first majority Black owner.

Per a report from Kamaron Leach of Bloomberg, Allen is lining up to make his second attempt at purchasing one of the teams.

Leach wrote: Allen is working with an investor group, according to people familiar with his ambitions who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. In February, Allen said he was preparing a bid for the Denver Broncos following an approach by both NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft about ownership.

The Broncos eventually went to the Walton family with Melody Hobson rounding their minority ownership group in a $4.65 billion sale.

This would be the latest in a long line of historical business moves made by the mogul.

In July Variety reported Allen acquired the Black News Channel for $11M following the news of their bankruptcy. Formerly owned by Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, it was announced that Allen plans to leverage the channel to provide content for viewers who looking for culturally competent news.

Additionally, his media company made history as one of the first Black founded companies to secure a major streaming deal for his HBCU Go platform. According to a news release, Byron’s Allen Media Group (AMG) gained clearance for their streaming platform, HBCU Go to broadcast on CBS affiliated duopoly stations. This means that HBCU games will be able to be accessed in key television markets include: New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco, Boston, Seattle, Tampa, Detroit, Miami, and Pittsburgh.

“Allen Media Group is thrilled that the CBS O&O stations have joined our excellent group of broadcast television station partners to increase the reach of HBCU GO’s high-quality sports programming,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group in a news release. “We are proud to amplify these amazing athletes and HBCUs, while at the same time helping to finance the education of these young adults. Now sports fans across the country will have access to best-in-class games from America’s HBCUs.”