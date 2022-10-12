Byron Allen Sets Record For Most Expensive U.S. Home Purchase By A Black Buyer With $100M Mansion Closing

Bryron Allen, the comic, philanthropist, and head of Entertainment Studios just bought a mansion in Malibu for $100 million. (Photo: Art Streiber)

One thing Byron Allen is going to do is win and set records while doing it.

It was recently reported that the media mogul made history as the first the only African American to buy a $100 million house, setting the record as the highest home purchase made by a Black person.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the 11,000 square foot sits on 3.5 square acres, and overlooks the Pacific Ocean. The impressive home touts a main four-bedroom house, along with two guesthouses and amenities include a screening room and “winding path allowing the owner to drive a gold car or small vehicle down to the beach,” per the outlet.

The Wall Street Journal points out that the property is the latest addition in the mogul’s burgeoning real-estate portfolio, which includes properties in Aspen, New York, Maui and Beverly Hills.

Although he started as a comedian, he pivoted and launched Entertainment Studios/Allen Media Group, one of the country’s largest privately held media companies, which includes ownership of the Weather Channel in its portfolio. The company also owns 12 cable networks and roughly 70 television shows.

His most recent historical purchase is particularly inspiring since Black Americans are on the lower rung of home ownership.

The gap in homeownership rates between Black and White Americans jumped to over 30% in 2021 — which is higher than what it was in 1960, when racial discrimination i.e. redlining was legal.

