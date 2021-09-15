BROWN GIRL Jane And SheaMoisture Launch Second Annual Grant Competition to Support Black Beauty and Wellness Founders

Getty Images

Black women are starting to put their wellness first, and Shea Moisture in partnership with BROWN GIRL Jane is making sure they are supported in their self-care journey.

BROWN GIRL Jane and SheaMoisture recently announced their $150,000 grant fund plus comprehensive programming in support of Black-owned independent beauty and wellness brands. The second annual #BrownGirlSwap grant competition is running on BROWNGIRLJane.com and offers Black female founders a platform to amplify their brands, receive entrepreneurial mentorship from industry veterans, and be awarded critical funding.

“We are so proud to work alongside SheaMoisture for a second year to enhance the #BrownGirlSwap,” says Malaika Jones, CEO of BROWN GIRL Jane. “The multi-year commitment further reinforces the continued need for multifaceted programs like this to begin creating equity in this industry and supporting Black businesses and the entrepreneurs behind them.”

The winners will be announced on October 14-16, 2021 at the second annual #BrownGirlSwap Black Beauty and Wellness Summit. The 3-day virtual hybrid Summit brings together Black and Brown women to talk about beauty, wellness and entrepreneurship, provides access to global thought leaders and puts knowledge, wisdom and confidence into the hands of attendees.

“We are excited to continue our partnership for the second consecutive year with BROWN GIRL Jane, a company whose mission and purpose so closely aligns with SheaMoisture,” shares Cara Sabin, CEO of SheaMoisture. “Our collaboration is a powerful manifestation of our shared goals of bringing real impact and change within the industry, by empowering Black female founders through the creation of space, provision of resources and economic opportunities.”

Last year’s grant recipients such as Base Butter and Range Beauty gained tremendous momentum with their businesses including retail partnerships with Target and Macy’s, new office spaces, team expansions, and much more.

“We’re proud to continue such a dynamic program that allows us to support like-minded brands and will ultimately generate the next group of future beauty and wellness business leaders,” further adds Chief Impact Officer, Nia Jones.