The Secret’s Out: Business Trips Are Better With A Plus-One (And Now Hotels Know It Too)

Two beautiful black female sisters enjoying a sightseeing day in Pisa, Italy together.

If you’ve ever been on a work trip then you know they’re not all as glamourized as one may hope. Even if you’re in an exotic or international locale. Most of the time they consist of rushing from the airport to a meeting with your carry-on luggage in tow, boring programming in hotel conference rooms (with no sunlight, I may add), eating room service alone, and falling asleep to whatever’s on the hotel TV. To make matters even worse, most of the time you don’t even get to explore the city you’re visiting.

If this sounds like any business trip you’ve ever been on, then you’re probably doing it wrong, and it’s time for an upgrade. And the secret ingredient: bringing along your bestie.

Crowne Plaza by IHG’s new “Bring Your Bestie Package” is designed specifically for those of us who’ve been secretly (or not-so-secretly) blending work and leisure travel all along.

If you’ve ever snuck a friend or family member into your hotel room after a long day of meetings, you’re definitely not alone. 40% of U.S. travelers already combine business and leisure trips, and the tea is 20% of business professionals are doing it without even telling their employers.

Take for example: throughout the years, friends and family have joined me in my room while I’ve been working ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans. While I was moderating panels with Method Man or the guys behind “Earn Your Leisure” during the day, they explored the French Quarter, and we linked up each evening for beignets and the concert experience. The only downside? We had to navigate separate check-ins and figure out the logistics ourselves.

This is exactly what Crowne Plaza aims to eliminate with their new package, available at select locations throughout the U.S. until May 12 for stays through July 10.

The package includes free breakfast for your plus-one (no more sneaking snacks away from the conference), a signature drink each night (perfect for unwinding after your workday ends), and 1,000 bonus IHG One Rewards points. Plus, they’re offering curated itineraries so your friend has something to do in their spare time when waiting for you to be done with your workday.

According to a global YouGov survey commissioned by Crowne Plaza, 74% of U.S. travelers say they would bring a friend or family member on a work trip if they could. Unsurprisingly, Gen Z and Millennials show particular interest in traveling with companions—we’re the generations who’ve been reshaping workplace norms across the board.

Nearly one in five U.S. respondents also admitted to inviting someone along without telling their employer (I’m not saying I’ve done this, but I’m not saying I haven’t either). Additionally, 34% noted that company policies influenced their decision about bringing a guest.

Cost remains a major barrier, particularly in this economy, with over a third of respondents saying that added expenses as a reason they might hesitate to invite friends or family on work trips. And entertainment is another concern, with 25% of people saying that having activities for their plus-one while they’re working would encourage more blended travel.

“Today’s professionals are embracing blended travel and the perks it offers. Bringing a plus one on a work trip was once kept under the radar, but times have changed,” said Ginger Taggart, Vice President of Brand Management – Global Premium Brands, IHG Hotels & Resorts. “Connectivity is at the heart of the Crowne Plaza brand, guiding how we deliver service and spaces across our hotels. The Bring Your Bestie offer delivers upon guests’ needs for shared experiences and meaningful relationships.”

As remote work becomes normalized and the lines between professional and personal life blurred, travelers can start maximizing their time on the road. The first step, planning a proper work/vacation with your best friend.