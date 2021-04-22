Boss Moves: 8 Free Apps To Help You Market Your Business

Whether you are starting a new business, managing your business, or an entrepreneur offering services—every dollar counts. So as you grow a company or make your target audience aware of your offerings, marketing is an essential part of the process.
Marketing can make or break your business and increase profitability. Having a strategy is essential because it communicates to others the value they will receive from your product or service. Not to mention, marketing will increase your brand visibility and help you find new customers, drive sales, and build your reputation as a credible company or source. Social media marketing is also an affordable (and often free) way to do all of the things just recently mentioned. It is imperative to create high quality content to achieve these goals. However, if you are a small or new business, it’s understandable that funds may be tight and you can’t afford to hire a graphic designer. You may also not be able to afford a marketing or public relations specialist to help promote your business and make potential customers aware of your audience.
Don’t worry! There are a bevy of free (yes, you read that right) apps that can assist you in creating content to promote your services, finding affordable help, managing your online presence, as well as leading your team. We rounded up the best apps that will help you be a boss babe for free.99!
Canva
is an easy to use app that will allow you to create social media posts to market your business, presentations for potential investors, marketing proposal templates, media kits for influencers, and stylized newsletters. You can even print products onto custom mugs and t-shirts. The app allows you to upload your own photos, use theirs and has an array of icons.
If you don’t have a graphic designer, this app will make you look like you have an entire team. The free version provides you with over a quarter of million free templates, hundreds of thousands of free photos and graphics, 5G of cloud storage and more. The app is free and gives you many of the above services.
Fiverr
Are you an entrepreneur with a team of one? Fiverr
can help. This app allows you to hire freelancers for almost any marketing project you desire. They have support for content marketing, podcast marketing, social media advertising, search engine optimization, marketing strategy, and more. Prices are affordable with services starting at $10 depending on your needs.
Trello
For small businesses with employees, it can be difficult to keep track of all the projects and everyone’s responsibility. Insert Trello
. Trello is a project management app that allows you to organize, manage, track, and share your work and assignments with your team. You can organize your dashboard with a To Do List (and assign team members or even yourself!), see what projects are currently in the works, and see what was completed and when. Set deadlines, make notes, add attachments and more. You’ll feel like you’re working in an office with your team, even if everyone is remote.
The free version of this project management tool offers a lot: unlimited members, up to 10 boards, 50 automated commands per month, unlimited storage, and more. There is a Business option for $10/month that provides unlimited boards, custom backgrounds, priority support, and several new features that are currently in beta.
Google Primer
You don’t have to go to business school to learn marketing skills, strategy, and technique. Google is helping entrepreneurs and business enthusiasts with Google Primer
. This app provides easy to understand lessons to help you level up your marketing expertise via a 5-minute interactive experience. Best part? It’s FREE. Yes, the whole thing.