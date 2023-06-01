Here Are Some Boring Ways To Make Real Money  

Everyone wants to earn extra money. After all, with rising living costs, it’s required.

Inflation reached a 40-year high in 2022, with the current US rate at 4.98%, compared to 6.04% last month and 8.54% last year.

As ESSENCE previously reported, listed rents across the country for available increased 15% from 2021, with the average rent price being above $2,000 a month across the county. Rent in cities like Austin, Seattle, and Cincinnati is up by 30%. The median asking price for rent in Los Angeles is $3,400.

As a result, more people than ever have taken on a side hustle.

Financial services marketplace LendingTree®, released a survey in December 2022 that showed 44% of Americans have an extra gig in addition to their full-time jobs to contend with inflation. Gen Zers in particular prioritize bringing in extra streams of income, with 62% stating they have a side gig. 43% of Americans shared they are really reliant on the money they make and 71% revealed they weren’t confident they would be able to pay their bills if they didn’t have a side hustle.

So, it’s safe to say that gigging is imperative, and there are tons of opportunity to make extra cash everywhere. Here are a few you can take on that aren’t a heavy lift, but will make you wallet a little more weighty.

Print-On-Demand Services

This method allows you to work with a supplier to create personalized products with your own designs (if you’re creative), then selling them under your own brand. As Shopify has pointed out, businesses can create products like hats, t-shirts, tote bags, and more.

Do Laundry

There are a myriad of service-based on-demand apps that help people outsource everything from handy work to chores, including laundry.

Apps like Poplin and Laundry Care pay people up to $150/week to wash customers’ laundry at their homes. As ESSENCE previously reported, you can even make up to $24,000/month if you play your cards right.

Take Opinion Surveys

As Penny Hoarder points out, a no-cost website called Branded Surveys pays up to $5 per survey for offering an opinion on products and services. For context, taking three quick surveys a day could put $140 in your account per month.

Watch Movie Previews

InboxDollars pays people to view short video clips online. You can stand to make up to $225/month.

Affiliate Marketing

You can earn money by linking to products either on your social media or a personal blog, and get money every time someone clicks and purchases the item. Signing up to be an Amazon Associate is the best way to earn a small commission without doing any work.