Here Are Some Boring Ways To Make Real Money  

Being fiscally responsible is sexy, regardless of how tame the method of earning may be.
By Jasmine Browley

Everyone wants to earn extra money. After all, with rising living costs, it’s required.

Inflation reached a 40-year high in 2022, with the current US rate at 4.98%, compared to 6.04% last month and 8.54% last year.

As ESSENCE previously reportedlisted rents across the country for available increased 15% from 2021, with the average rent price being above $2,000 a month across the county. Rent in cities like Austin, Seattle, and Cincinnati is up by 30%. The median asking price for rent in Los Angeles is $3,400.

As a result, more people than ever have taken on a side hustle.

 Financial services marketplace LendingTree®, released a survey in December 2022 that showed 44% of Americans have an extra gig in addition to their full-time jobs to contend with inflation. Gen Zers in particular prioritize bringing in extra streams of income, with 62% stating they have a side gig. 43% of Americans shared they are really reliant on the money they make and 71% revealed they weren’t confident they would be able to pay their bills if they didn’t have a side hustle.

So, it’s safe to say that gigging is imperative, and there are tons of opportunity to make extra cash everywhere. Here are a few you can take on that aren’t a heavy lift, but will make you wallet a little more weighty.

Print-On-Demand Services

This method allows you to work with a supplier to create personalized products with your own designs (if you’re creative), then selling them under your own brand. As Shopify has pointed out, businesses can create products like hats, t-shirts, tote bags, and more. 

Do Laundry

There are a myriad of service-based on-demand apps that help people outsource everything from handy work to chores, including laundry.

Apps like Poplin and Laundry Care pay people up to $150/week to wash customers’ laundry at their homes. As ESSENCE previously reported, you can even make up to $24,000/month if you play your cards right.

Take Opinion Surveys

As Penny Hoarder points out, a no-cost website called Branded Surveys pays up to $5 per survey for offering an opinion on products and services. For context, taking three quick surveys a day could put $140 in your account per month.

Watch Movie Previews

 InboxDollars pays people to view short video clips online. You can stand to make up to $225/month.

Affiliate Marketing

You can earn money by linking to products either on your social media or a personal blog, and get money every time someone clicks and purchases the item. Signing up to be an Amazon Associate is the best way to earn a small commission without doing any work.