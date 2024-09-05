Golden Years, Golden Opportunities: How Boomers Are Redefining Post-Retirement Life

Ain’t nothing new under the sun. Ask any Boomer, and they’ll tell you: everything happening now has happened before. While younger millennials and Gen Z contend with social unrest, political upheaval, economic instability, and shifting cultural norms, Baby Boomers—born between 1946 and 1964—are products of an era of unparalleled social change. Their formative years were marked by the turbulence of war, protests, financial upheaval, and transformative societal shifts.

The Baby Boomer generation came of age amid the tension of the Civil Rights Movement, with many, like Linda Flake, bearing witness to groundbreaking changes. “I was in the very first integrated class at Klein High School in Klein, Texas in 1966,” she recalls. This integration generation faced another significant turning point during the Vietnam War, where Black Boomers were drafted at disproportionately high rates. Black men accounted for over 20% of American combat deaths in Vietnam, nearly twice their representation in the U.S. population.

The Watergate scandal of 1974, culminating in President Richard Nixon’s resignation, was another pivotal event that shaped the political skepticism of the nation and an entire generation. The collective unrest of the era fueled the rise of a countercultural movement. A wave of activism led to the emergence of powerful organizations like the Black Panther Party and the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC)—both influential in advancing racial justice and Black pride.

Boomers are a generation unafraid to challenge the status quo; their efforts laid the groundwork for contemporary activism and organizations like Black Lives Matter. So, while light-hearted memes and ‘OK Boomer‘ might occasionally trend on social media, make sure to put some respect on their name. They’ve been there, done that, and got all the baggage—with none of the therapy.

Living On Purpose In Their Legacy Years

As Boomers transition into their legacy years, their commitment to activism remains strong; approximately 30% engage in service projects each year. This orientation toward service, deeply rooted early in life, has become a lifelong value for many. By the time they reached their 40s and 50s, the level of volunteerism among Baby Boomers significantly exceeded that of previous generations at the same age. In 2024, as the youngest of the cohort reaches 60 and the eldest Boomers turn 78, this trend shows no signs of slowing.

For some, like Linda, the draw toward service is more than a pastime—it’s a calling. “I love giving back. I’ve always been for the underdog, and I’ve always been passionate about helping people,” she said. “I knew some form of social justice was in my future. My heart was just tugging for it.” That tug led Linda back to academia. After retiring twice from careers in entirely different sectors, she pursued her education in yet another field, earning an associate degree in criminal justice from Lone Star College. This milestone places her among the approximately 18% of Baby Boomers who continue with formal education after retirement.

While many pursue degrees for personal fulfillment, career advancement, or to remain mentally and socially engaged, Linda’s motivation encompasses all that and more. This December, she will earn her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in sociology from the University of Houston. Upon graduating, she plans to use her education in service to others. “I want to volunteer for The Innocence Project of Texas,” she stated. “My number one goal is to advocate for unjustly convicted prisoners.

While the Boomer generation may have traded their afros and picket signs for sedans and all-inclusive cruises, their commitment to the causes they care about remains unwavering.

The Fruits of Long-Term Career Stability

Baby Boomers are a remarkable asset to the workforce, known for their strong work ethic, reliability, and loyalty to employers. Unlike younger generations who often switch jobs and industries, Boomers built long-term careers, with many dedicating decades to a single employer.

Linda exemplifies this commitment. After 24 years at Texaco, she transitioned from big oil to the government sector, where she dedicated another two decades to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. This longevity paved the way for a comfortable retirement. “I receive Social Security every month, split my 401(k) for monthly payments, and get an annuity check from Texaco along with a pension from the government,” she shared.

Now, in their golden era, Boomers like Linda are enjoying their best post-retirement lives. Representing about 20% of the U.S. population, Boomers hold more than half—52%—of the nation’s net wealth, amounting to approximately $76 trillion in assets.

The Boomer Almanac: Harvest Now, Reap Later

The financial windfall enjoyed by Baby Boomers is deeply rooted in job stability, shaped by the socio-economic context of their prime. Born during the post-World War II economic boom, they entered a job market rich with opportunities, making long-term employment a reality and fueling the American Dream for many. However, conditions have become more challenging for younger generations.

Facing a more challenging job market, Gen X, millennials, and Gen Z have progressively shifted their priorities toward passion-driven pursuits, entrepreneurship, and independent work within the gig economy. This shift is not merely a matter of personal choice but a response to market realities that differ significantly from those experienced by Boomers.

With companies increasingly cutting employee-sponsored benefits, laying off employees without severance, and offering fewer long-term incentives like 401(k) plans, it’s understandable why younger generations have adapted their career strategies. Far from reflecting laziness or lack of discipline, as some intergenerational beef might suggest, the shift in perspective is a pragmatic reaction to evolving job market conditions. Still, despite challenges, achieving longevity in one’s career remains possible, even if it looks different nowadays.

As for Linda and her household, the principle of long-term career stability reigns supreme: “I raised two kids by myself. My son spent two years at Prairie View A&M University, and my daughter graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with her master’s degree. Both are successfully employed. I encouraged them to build up longevity in their careers. I know it may not always be possible for the younger generations, but try your best. When you retire, it will make a huge difference.”

Let the church say amen.