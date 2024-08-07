Bloomberg Philanthropies Gives $600M To Historically Black Medical Schools Including One Of The Oldest In The Country

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 19: UN Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions, Founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies and Global Advisor to the Winners of The Earthshot Prize Michael R. Bloomberg speaks onstage during The Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit In Partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies at The Plaza Hotel on September 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Bloomberg Philanthropies)

Black people make up just 5.7% of doctors in the US, and data shows this shortage is going to cause major public health issues in the near future. A myriad of barriers are contributing to the deficit including financial challenges and early STEM exposure. A major financial gift is aiming to shift this.

Philanthropist and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg recently announced that Bloomberg Philanthropies has awarded $600 million to the nation’s four historically Black medical schools: Charles R. Drew University of Medicine & Science, Howard University College of Medicine, Meharry Medical College, and Morehouse School of Medicine. Seed funding will also be given to support the creation of the Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine, a new medical school in New Orleans, per a news release.

Meharry Medical College, one of the institutions that received a $175 million donation, says it is the largest gift in Meharry’s history.

“Today is a momentous day for Meharry Medical College, elevating and accelerating our mission to serve the underserved of our nation and world,” said Meharry Medical College President and CEO Dr. James E.K. Hildreth in a statement. “Meharry holds a distinct place in the health care infrastructure as the oldest and largest independent historically Black academic health sciences center in the nation. For nearly 150 years, Meharrians have committed their lives to eliminating disparities and improving health equity, often in the face of significant discrimination, injustice and adversity. This historic investment by Bloomberg Philanthropies is a testament to Meharry’s legacy and to the promise of Meharrians to transform the future of health care for the betterment of all.”

The funding is part of Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Greenwood Initiative, which aims to narrow the pervasive racial wealth gap.

“We have much more to do to build a country where every person, regardless of race, has equal access to quality health care – and where students of all backgrounds have an equal opportunity to pursue their dreams,” Bloomberg said in the announcement. “Diversifying the medical field and tackling health inequality are society-wide challenges, and Bloomberg Philanthropies is committed to helping to lead the way in tackling them. This gift builds on our earlier investment in these vital institutions, and it will help new generations of Black doctors build a healthier and more equitable future for our country.”