Bloomberg Kicks Off A “Real World” Trading Challenge For HBCU Students

Thanks to Bloomberg, HBCU students from all over the country are getting capital markets insight that most adults only dream of. And it’s all for free.

According to a recent news release, Bloomberg recently launched the HBCU ESG Trading Challenge, a virtual investment competition where students from Clark Atlanta University, Howard University, Hampton University, Morehouse College and Morgan State University invested $1 million virtual US dollars across securities while receiving support from faculty advisors and training from Bloomberg employees.

The event’s winner Darren Stephens, who is a sophomore at Clark Atlanta University said “the Bloomberg team did a great job teaching me how to navigate and complete analytical research on companies. I learned through this experience that investing requires you to take risks.”

According to the news release, the event is specifically for US Black students who are typically underrepresented in the finance industry, get a leg up in the field.

The most common ethnicity of finance professionals is White (76.3%), followed by Asian (8.7%), Hispanic or Latino (7.7%), and Black (5.2%).

“Bloomberg for Education aims to better equip university students for the ever-changing financial world,” said Emily Perrucci, Bloomberg Global Head of User Support. “These interactive courses give students the opportunity to grow their working knowledge and familiarize themselves with the Bloomberg Terminal.”

Students who participate in the challenge also receive direct access to Bloomberg recruiters who provide professional development support around interviewing and resume creation.