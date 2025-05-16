Meet the Founder Behind Blacktivity, A New Streaming Platform Built To Pay Black Creators What They Deserve

When Devin L. White co-founded Blacktivity, he had one mission in mind—to create a space where Black stories, particularly those of Black women, are not just told, but celebrated in all their richness and diversity.

Launching this summer, new streaming platform Blacktivity is set to disrupt the media landscape with a vision centered on joy, representation, and equity for Black creators. Think TikTok meets Tubi, Blacktivity is positioning itself as a platform where Black filmmakers, documentarians and content creators can house their long and short form content. With its debut kicking off with a star-studded concert on August 30 featuring headliners like Mariah The Scientist, Tink, and Fridayy, Blacktivity is making it clear: it’s here to stay.

Built on the Red Coral Universe (founded by Oscar-winning filmmaker Larry Meistrich), Blacktivity’s backend enables a fully ad-supported experience with high-performing CPMs and seamless cross-platform access. According to White, the ad revenue will be generated through completed ad breaks (30–60 seconds) which incentivizes creators to submit high-quality content and promote engagement.

“We made a very conscious effort to make sure that Black women are fully represented on this platform in all ways,” White shares with ESSENCE. “It was important for us that the creators were able to tell different stories that you don’t always get. I think sometimes we highlight Black women’s strength—and we should—but my aunt said to me not too long ago, ‘I don’t always want to be strong. I don’t want to always just have to be strong.’ That really inspired me because it opened the doors to the other side of the story that isn’t always told.”

For decades, mainstream media has profited off of Black trauma, painting a narrow view of the Black experience. Blacktivity seeks to change that by amplifying joy, normalcy, and the everyday lives of Black women.

“Blacktivity is not a response or a counter to anything else. We are just standing firm in our truth of what Black life really truly is,” White adds. “We want to reflect the Black folks I see when I’m outside, I go to the store, or I’m visiting family. Those things are what we want to reflect because those things are the actual truth and reality of our lives.”

The platform’s emphasis on joy and nuanced storytelling is evident in its creator partnerships. One example White shared was a Black woman kayaker, the only one in her area, who is eager to share her story through Blacktivity. “We want to capture all of the different nuances of what a Black woman is. It’s not just about being strong and holding things together,” White emphasized. “We want to be one of those platforms that you find stories that you don’t necessarily find everywhere else.”

But Blacktivity isn’t just focused on what’s in front of the camera. Behind the scenes, Black women are key decision-makers. “Any business that is developing, that is thriving, should have a Black woman at the table,” White asserts, pointing out that he co-founded the platform with non-profit leader Ngozi Robinson.

“I think when you have a Black woman at the table, you have compassion, passion, intentionality, integrity, and righteousness. You have a lot at the table with you. And I personally feel like a table full of men is a disaster waiting to happen.”

Blacktivity’s commitment to economic equity is also game-changing. According to White, the platform’s ad share model is structured to level the playing field for Black creators, particularly Black women who have long been underpaid and undervalued in the content creation space.

Citing data from 2021, White noted that Black women content creators make 35% less than their white counterparts, and Black women filmmakers only make 68 cents to a dollar compared to their white male and female peers.

“We wanted to establish a space where Black viewership was the currency,” White explains. “They kept it alive. They kept it running. They kept it thriving. And then everyone that is a part of it is creating there and is getting fairly compensated.”

As the platform gears up for its summer launch, Blacktivity is positioning itself as more than just a media company—it’s a cultural archive.

“Blacktivity is an extension of legacy. It’s the archive of culture,” White says. “Telling stories that live on and people can see themselves in. Women can see themselves in. It’s about looking back over the course of the upcoming years and seeing a myriad of different stories from different types of Black women.”

For Black women in media, Blacktivity is a platform designed not just to tell their stories but to honor their experiences in all their beauty and complexity. And as White so confidently put it, “We’re not doing this in response to anything. We’re doing it because this is who we are.”