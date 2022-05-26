Want to Ramp Up Your Business? Here Are 3 Black Women Youtubers You Should Follow

New entrepreneurs are sometimes forced to be jills-of-all-trades, so YouTube can be great way to quickly learn new skills, gain inspiration, or quickly find a solution to a problem. Fortunately YouTube channels that are aimed at assisting viewers with launching, sustaining and scaling a business are becoming more and more popular, with content covering everything from finance management to interviews with awe-inspiring business magnates.

If you’re looking for marketing advice, tips for hiring or even how to decorate your office space for maximum productivity, YouTube has you covered. But, we all know that as helpful as the platform can be, it can be difficult finding the perfect business mentor in your head while sifting through the millions of videos YouTube has to offer—especially those that target Black women. With that, we’ve rounded up our top YouTube channels for Black women that are looking to take their business to the next level.

01 Patricia Bright – @TheBreak This UK-based content creator and entrepreneur truly lives up to her name. For more than a decade, Bright has delivered smart, charismatic and hilarious videos on everything from her motherhood journey to tips on finding your signature look. But, as she’s shared over the years, another true passion of hers lies in finance and business-based content. A few years ago, she launched her latest Youtube channel, The Break , which offers insight on wealth-building tips, guidance on basic business practices and interviews with successful brand builders. 02 Erin Winters – @ErinOnDemand When this Howard alum couldn’t find a full-time job in journalism post-grad, she took matters into her own hands by launching a digital media consulting company that helps businesses create compelling content for their brands. Luckily for us, she’s taking her viewers along the way as she continues to achieve impressive business milestones. From tax filing tips to advice on keeping your confidence after a crushing business loss, she’s the mentor we never knew we needed. 03 Vanessa Ideh Adekoya – @LaunchToWealth When Vanessa Ideh Adekoya, 28, quit her job to continue building her online community on Youtube, she didn’t think she’d outearn the salary she made as a certified accountant with PwC. Luckily, fate took over. Her channel Launch to Wealth boasts more than 200k subscribers for a good reason. She shares helpful and real tips on diving into the metaverse, handling debt, and achieving health.