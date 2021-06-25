‘Black Women Talk Tech’ Taps Paypal’s Peggy Alford For Virtual Conference

The pandemic has decimated small businesses and early-stage ventures, especially those owned by women of color. Black women specifically, sit at this juncture, bearing a disproportionate share of the virus’ impact.

For years, Black women have created new businesses at a rapid rate, far outpacing other racial and ethnic groups. But the disruption to business due to the pandemic and a lack of access to new funding sources threaten to wipe out decades of economic progress, leaving Black female founders in a state of perpetual uncertainty, waiting for a reprieve that they feel may never come.

To help repair this disparity, Black Women Talk Tech recently announced that Peggy Alford, Executive Vice President, Global Sales at PayPal, and Board Member at Facebook and Macerich, will speak at the 5th Annual Roadmap to Billions Conference. The keynote fireside chat will be moderated by Jon Fortt, Journalist and co-anchor of CNBC’s bi-coastal tech-focused program “TechCheck” during the virtual Roadmap to Billions Conference on Day 2 (August 13, 2021), under the Finance and Operations conference track. Alford will engage in a conversation about her leadership journey, PayPal’s work to support small businesses and help them transition o the digital economy, and progress on the company’s $535 million commitment to support Black-owned businesses and underserved communities.

“I am looking forward to this year’s Roadmap to Billions Conference, hosted by Black Women Talk Tech, and I believe strongly in their mission,” says Peggy Alford in a news release. “We need Black entrepreneurs and businesses to survive and thrive, and PayPal is committed to ensuring they succeed in the new digital economy. I am positive that the next Black-owned Unicorn, Decacorn, and maybe Hectocorn founder will be in the audience of this conference.”

The Roadmap to Billions is a conference built from the perspective of Black women that Black Women Talk Tech organizes. The organization empowers Black women who are driving innovation worldwide within untapped markets that can unlock billion-dollar opportunities. Roadmap to Billions is the only tech conference created by Black female founders for Black female founders and supporters of the community. It showcases the brilliance of Black women building scalable companies while building deep connections and creating real funding opportunities. Attendees gain insight and learn valuable lessons from those that are paving the way to success.