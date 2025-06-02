No PTO? No Problem. Black Women Are Soft Launching Their Summers

Young woman resting with boyfriend in speedboat during summer vacation

In a world where the “Strong Black Woman” archetype often demands relentless productivity, Black women are redefining what it means to rest, and reclaiming their time. This summer, many are embracing the concept of a “soft launch,” integrating moments of relaxation and restoration into their daily routines without waiting for sanctioned vacation days or formal PTO.

The Weight of Unseen Labor

Black women have historically shouldered disproportionate burdens both professionally and personally, often acting as caretakers, community builders, and advocates—roles that can compound stress. The expectation to be perpetually resilient has led to chronic burnout. A 2024 report by McKinsey & Company found that 41% of Black women in corporate America report feeling “always on” at work, compared to 27% of white women.

Research from the American Psychological Association also highlights that Black women experience higher levels of stress-related health issues—including hypertension and anxiety—compared to their white counterparts. Chronic stress can accelerate aging and exacerbate existing health disparities. This underscores the urgent need for intentional rest practices that go beyond traditional vacation days.

Embracing the “Soft Life”

The “soft life” movement, which has gained traction on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, encourages individuals, particularly Black women, to prioritize ease, joy, and self-care over the grind mentality. “Soft launching” a summer of self-care means finding ways to unplug, breathe, and rest within the existing demands of everyday life.

For some, this looks like scheduling midday hair appointments, extended coffee breaks, or an afternoon stroll without guilt. For others, it’s about protecting their time and energy by setting boundaries at work. “Rest is not a reward; it’s a right,” Tricia Hersey, founder of The Nap Ministry has said, whose work challenges the notion that constant labor equals worth. “Black women deserve to rest without apology or justification.”

The Power of Summer Fridays

One tangible way some workplaces support this shift is through “Summer Fridays,” a policy that allows employees to leave early or take Fridays off during summer months. According to a Monster.com poll, 66% of workers say that Summer Fridays improve their productivity, while 77% report better work-life balance. These policies are more than perks; they’re a recognition of the need for rest.

Unfortunately, Black women are often overlooked for these benefits. A 2023 report by LeanIn.org found that Black women are less likely than their peers to have access to flexible work schedules or paid time off. This lack of access reinforces the importance of self-advocacy and “soft launching” rest practices wherever possible.

Personal Reflections

Cinneah Al-Amin, a corporate strategist who says she’s teaching Black women to in their careers says it’s imperative to take a sabbatical every three to five years.

“I want to see more Black women take sabbaticals,” she said in a recent TikTok video. “A sabbatical is a temporary break from work. We work too damn hard, especially in America. We work too hard. We don’t take enough vacation. We don’t take enough time off. We’re so burnt out. You need to be building sabbaticals into your career. Call them mini career breaks. Whatever you want to call it, you need to be doing it.”

She shared that she’s financially planning her escape, and others can too.

“I am getting out of high interest debt. I don’t have a mortgage, I don’t have student loans, but I do have high interest debt that I am actively paying off and aggressively paying off. So that’s credit cards, afterpay, Klarna, personal loans, anything like that, anything with an interest rate over 8% needs to be prioritized to be paying off. It’s just robbing us of the financials of income to be able to pick up and move and go on sabbatical. The second thing that I’m doing is I’m building up my liquidity. I’m building up my emergency fund and then a little bit extra so that when I am ready to take this sabbatical, I do not have to think about money.”

I agree with with her.

As a Black professional navigating the demands of corporate life, I’ve often felt the pressure to be constantly available, responding to emails at all hours and saying yes to every opportunity. This summer, I decided to “soft launch” my own rest practice. I started by blocking off my calendar for midday pilates sessions and logging off work emails after 6 p.m.; small changes that have made a world of difference.

The guilt that initially accompanied these choices quickly gave way to a sense of empowerment. My productivity hasn’t decreased; in fact, I feel more focused and energized during working hours. By integrating rest into my day-to-day routine rather than waiting for the “perfect time,” I’ve discovered a rhythm that feels sustainable.

A Collective Shift

The movement toward rest has broader implications for workplace culture and societal well-being. Public figures like Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka have publicly prioritized mental health over performance, sparking conversations about burnout and boundaries. Their choices have inspired countless others, myself included, to reevaluate what success looks like.

What I’ve learned from experts and my own experience is that rest is not just self-care; it’s a radical act that challenges systems of oppression that have historically denied Black women the space to care for themselves.

Why It Matters

The “soft launch” of summer is more than a seasonal trend. It’s a powerful statement that Black women will no longer wait for permission to rest. It’s about reclaiming autonomy over our time and redefining productivity on our own terms. As Tricia Hersey puts it, “Rest is resistance.”

So as summer unfolds, may we all find the courage to embrace a softer approach, to honor our needs, protect our time, and challenge a culture that equates busyness with worth. After all, the true revolution might just start with a midday nap or a quiet cup of coffee.