Sharing The Wealth: These Are The Most Philanthropic Black Women In Hollywood

Black households give 25% more of their income than whites, and almost two-thirds of Black people give to organizations and causes, amounting to $11 billion/year, per a report by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation,
This data is very interesting since the racial wealth gap has left many Black American lagging behind other racial groups. The Urban Institute stated that the average white man earns $2.7 million through his life while a Black man can earns up to $1.8 million. For full-time employed Black women, CNBC reported that their average earnings amount to about $964,400 over their lifetime.
This data is staggering. It shows that despite the disparity, Black women continue to lead with their hearts, regardless of their walk of life.
Some of our favorite celebrities, for instance, are household names because of their work in entertainment but it’s their philanthropic work that makes them true stars in our eyes.
01
Yara Shahidi
This 21-year-old actress and recent Harvard grad has a change agent for social causes. Along with speaking out about civil rights issues using her huge social media platforms, she’s frequently partnered with charitable organizations to raise awareness around their important work. In 2020, for instance, she joined forces with St. Jude Hospital to hep fundraise for children’s care.
02
Naomi Osaka
The four-time Grand Slam champion has always spoken on the importance of empathy and kindness. Last year, Osaka said she’d donate her earnings from the Western & Southern to the relief efforts in Haiti following their devastating tropical storm destroyed much of the country. “I’m about to play a tournament this week and I’ll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors’ blood is strong we’ll keep rising”
03
Queen Latifah
The successful multi-hyphenate entertainer has always been a staunch supporter of Black prosperity, but her latest efforts solidified it. The Newark, NJ native recently came back home for the groundbreaking of an affordable housing development aimed at providing low income residents with a beautiful place to live.
The three-story building will house 16 affordable housing units for those earning less than 80% of the city’s median income, according to Alberto Goncalves, CEO of Life Assets per reports
.
Latifah also launched the Queen Collective, in partnership with Proctor & Gamble, a program that equips female filmmakers with the tools needed to make their dreams come true.
04
Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith has been on our screens for over three decades. She’s been an activist for just as long. From participation in the Million Women March in 1997 to being an incredible philanthropist today. Alongside her husband, Together with her husband, she launched the Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation, which aids communities across the country.
05
Ciara
Alongside her husband Russell Wilson, Ciara has become heavily involved at children’s hospitals in the US, where she spends time and charitable dollars to children in with critical health conditions. This is along with her work with other organizations combatting social justice issues.
06
Viola Davis
Viola Davis has shared her early struggles having been raised in extreme poverty, so she’s aware of the harmful of effecets of childhood hunger. That’s why she’s used her platform to raise awareness of the issue with charitable partnerships that help raise funds and awareness to end childhood hunger in the US.
07
Kerry Washington
We know her for playing the iconic Olivia Pope role in Scandal as a fixer. Little did we know, Kerry Washington has that in common with her character as well. The SAG-AFTRA Foundation recently Washington with its Actors Inspiration Award for giving back to her colleagues in Hollywood as well as the world. President Obama appointed her to the Committee on the Arts and the Humanities in 2009 and she was given the NAACP President’s Award in 2013 for public service work.