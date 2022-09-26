Black Woman-Owned Fintech Companies Poised To Narrow The Gender-Racial Wealth Gap

Conversations around fintech diversity usually focus on gender, which is important. But that type diversity of usually centers “white women.”

This can leave minorities out of their companies’ target consumer demographic, which is particularly concerning since financial services can often lead to Black people being excluded from access to fair lending practices and culturally competent products. Unsurprisingly, this can end promoting systemic inequities.

Forbes pointed out that Georgetown Law professor Chris Brummer cited a Harvard Business Review article that reported fewer than 2% of tech executives and only 5.3% of tech professionals are Black.

He added that “With fintech accounting for perhaps 10 to 15 percent of tech employment overall, the gross numbers of full time, African American fintech executives and professionals could be in the hundreds, not thousands.”

Black households are still grappling from the disproportionate financial whiplash caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which shed light on historical racial financial health gaps in the US. But equitable fintech companies have the ability to fill them, and these Black-women-owned firms are on mission to do just that. Check them out.