The 9-To-5 Is Fading — Here’s How Black Women Can Thrive In The Freelance Era

The freelance struggle is real. Heck, I’ve been there, and we all know someone who has been too.

But freelancing in this economy, under this administration? A whole different ballgame in itself. Now couple that with trying to balance unpredictable income with very predictable bills (it’s honestly expensive just to breathe at this point). And what’s becoming increasingly clear: in an economy that feels more unstable by the day, the struggle might actually be teaching us something essential about building careers that can weather any storm.

And sis, we’re definitely in a storm right now (a storm that has impacted over 300,000 Black women in fact).

We are facing some of the hardest economic hits in recent years. In addition to everything else on our plates, Black women are dealing with inflation that is definitely inflationing, layoffs that seem never ending (and quite frankly, for those of us who get to keep our jobs, has us anxious everyday), and a job market that’s increasingly unpredictable. According to recent labor data, Black women have consistently faced higher unemployment rates compared to white women, and when companies start cutting costs, we know who feels it first. But the thing that’s becoming crystal clear is that the traditional 9-to-5 isn’t the only path anymore, and for many of us, it might not even be the safest one.

The freelance economy isn’t just growing, it’s becoming the norm. More than 64 million Americans freelanced in 2023, and that number keeps climbing. For Black women specifically, freelancing offers something that traditional employment often doesn’t: control. Control over who we work with, what we charge, and how we build our professional lives. In a economy where stability feels like a luxury, creating multiple income streams is necessary.

Start Where You Already Are

You don’t need to quit your job tomorrow or have a business plan drafted. The beauty of freelancing is that you can start exactly where you are. Think about what you already do well, whether that’s writing, graphic design, consulting, social media management, or project coordination. Someone out there needs that skill and is willing to pay for it. The key is to start small and build from there. Take on one client while you’re still working your day job. Test the waters. See what it feels like to invoice someone and get paid for work you did on your own terms.

Get Your Money Right From Day One

One of the biggest mistakes new freelancers make is undercharging. We’ve been conditioned to be grateful for opportunities, but freelancing isn’t about being grateful, it’s about being paid fairly. Research industry rates for your services and don’t be afraid to charge what you’re worth. Remember, you’re not just charging for the hour you spend on a project, you’re charging for your expertise, your years of experience, and the fact that you’re running a business. Also, get comfortable with contracts. A simple agreement that outlines the scope of work, payment terms, and deadlines can save you from so many headaches down the line (ChatGPT or other AI tools will work wonders for this).

Build Your Network Like Your Career Depends On It

Because it does. Freelancing can feel isolating, especially when you’re used to having coworkers and a structured office environment. But your network is everything in this space. Connect with other freelancers, especially other Black women who understand the unique challenges we face. Join online communities, attend virtual networking events, and don’t be shy about reaching out to people whose work you admire. Some of your best clients just may came from conversations that started with a simple DM or email (you just have to take the risk, sis!). What do you have to lose? Your network isn’t just about finding work, it’s about finding support, resources, and people who can remind you that you’re not in this alone.

Create Systems That Actually Work

What they don’t tell you about freelancing is that the actual work is only half the job. The other half is invoicing, following up on payments, managing your schedule, tracking expenses, and about a million other administrative tasks that can quickly become overwhelming (yes, the admin work can be annoying, we get it). Set up systems early. Use tools like QuickBooks or Wave for invoicing, create templates for common emails and proposals, and block out time each week for administrative work. The more you can automate and systematize, the more time you’ll have for actual paid work.

Know When to Say No

This might be the hardest lesson of all. When you’re starting out, it’s tempting to say yes to everything because you need the money and you want to build your portfolio. But not every opportunity is worth taking. If a potential client is trying to negotiate your rates down to nothing, making unreasonable demands, or giving you bad vibes, trust your gut. Saying no to the wrong clients creates space for the right ones. And protecting your peace isn’t just important, it’s part of running a sustainable business.

The truth is, we’re living in a moment where the old rules don’t apply anymore. The idea that you work for one company for 30 years and retire with a pension feels like something from our grandparents generation, not ours. For Black women, who have always had to be more creative, more resilient, and more resourceful in how we make our way, freelancing is an opportunity to build something that can’t be taken away in a downsizing.

Yes, it’s scary. Yes, there will be months where the money is tight and you’ll wonder if you made the right choice. But there will also be moments when you invoice a client for more than you used to make in a month. And sis, that’s when you know it was all worth it! It’s time to get paid your worth (and then add some tax).