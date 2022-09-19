Did you know that from age 16, Black girls are paid less than boys the same age? And it only gets worse from there. On average, Black women in the U.S. are paid 42% less than white men and 21% less than white women. It’s time we talk about this growing chasm and take steps to rectify it.

The team at ESSENCE joined forces with ‘Lean In’ to have an important and empowering conversation for Black Women’s Equal Pay Day on September 21st. Powered by research and data about the pay gap that Black Women experience, ESSENCE and Lean In will highlight how Black women can get and remain ‘In Their Bag’ moving forward.

The roundtable panel includes ESSENCE’s chief revenue officer Pauline Malcolm-Thornton, ESSENCE’s chief marketing officer Erika Bennett, Katrina Jones, VP of People & Culture, Lean In and Nikki Tucker , Sr. Manager, Head of Social for Lean In.

Join us for the important, real, and engaging conversation on September 21st here on ESSENCE.com.