Building Their Destiny: These Black Women Are Charting A Path In Design And Architecture

Black female architects are a rarity.
Archinect reported that less than 1% of licensed US architects are Black women. Additionally, within the $17.5 billion industry, a mere 2.3% of interior designers in the U.S. identify as Black or African American.
During an interview in February 2019, Tiffany Brown of 400 Forward told Essence Magazine she was “on track to becoming one of 452 licensed Black women architects in the United States.” The following year, it was announced that the milestone finally reached 500.
Although that’s a significant step forward, it’s still disparate. Despite the stark numbers though, Black-led design firms are seeing an uptick than in previous years. Here are the women who are breaking through in the architectural and design space that you should know.