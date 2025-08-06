Beyond Fame: How These Black Female Celebrities Are Shaping The Future of Business

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Issa Rae attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Black Business Month gives us a chance to reflect on the contributions of African American businesses to our nation.

Black businesses play a crucial role in community development and economic empowerment and have for centuries. One entrepreneur shared on Instagram that, “Black businesses are more than brands—we are blueprints. Every product, every service, every late night and early morning is a bold act of legacy-building. We don’t just show up—we shift culture, we solve problems, and we circulate wealth within our communities.”

Many Black female celebrities have expanded their reach through entrepreneurial efforts and are inspiring a new generation of business leaders. Whether it’s creating innovative and inclusive beauty products or becoming media moguls, the girlies aren’t just taking a seat at the table–they are building a brand new one.

Rihanna

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 13: Rihanna attends the “Smurfs” U.S. Premiere at Paramount Pictures Studios on July 13, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

The chart-topping singer redefined the business blueprint and made her last name a household name with Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Savage X Fenty. The iconic Barbadian beauty created her brands “so that women everywhere would be included.” The ventures have made the 37-year-old mom of three a billionaire. Rihanna has noted that her mission is to inspire: “Makeup is there for you to have fun with. It should never feel like pressure. It should never feel like a uniform. Feel free to take chances, and take risks, and dare to do something new or different.”

Issa Rae

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Issa Rae attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Ever the innovator, Issa Rae has a diverse portfolio that includes a media company, wine venture, restaurant, and haircare line. After giving us the gifts of Insecure and Rap Sh!t, Hoorae Media is the umbrella banner to consolidate her various film, television, and digital content companies and if you’re in L.A. stop by her restaurant Somerville, located in View Park-Windsor Hills, is a “progressive American dining experience” that pays homage to South Central LA’s history.

Tracee Ellis Ross

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 21: Tracee Ellis Ross is seen in Midtown on July 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross is Hollywood royalty. She is also a fashion icon and an outspoken advocate for women’s independence. Her new show, Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross on the Roku Channel takes her around the world enjoying her own company to immerse and unplug. The fashion icon is also the founder of Pattern Beauty–a unique haircare line that promises to embrace, love & celebrate our community & the gorgeous hair we have.

Queen Latifah

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 27: Queen Latifah speaks on stage during the Sneak Peek: Lucas Museum Of Narrative Art panel on Day 4 of 2025 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 27, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Our forever fave, Queen Latifah is one of the leading innovators who made the transition from entertainment to entrepreneurship. Her media company Flavor Unit Entertainment was launched in 1995 and has produced more than a dozen films and television shows. Additionally, the Queen Collection is her own line of cosmetics with makeup giant, Cover Girl. She also co-founded The Essence Creators and Makers Fund is a $20 million initiative launched by Essence Ventures and Queen Latifah’s Flavor Unit Entertainment.

Taraji P. Henson

TPH by TARAJI is a labor of love by the Oscar-nominated actress. The brand was created to redefine how you care for your scalp and hair. With both hair and body products, TPH by Taraji is luxurious but still maintains a modest price point, making it accessible for all. Additionally, Henson is the founder of The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, which honors the legacy Taraji’s father, Boris Lawrence Henson, who battled untreated mental health issues in the face of the glaring absence of culturally relevant mental health support.

Beyoncé

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: Beyoncé Knowles / Beyonce wears a cowboy hat, a burgundy faux fur fluff coat on one shoulder, a blue denim shirt, during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

The founder of Parkwood Entertainment / Ivy Park / Cécred Hair/ Sir Davis Whiskey is not just an entrepreneur, but arguably the greatest living entertainer. Beyoncé’s businesses are rooted in creativity, culture, and self-expression–as well as honoring the legacy of her family heritage.

Megan Thee Stallion

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 10: Megan Thee Stallion attends Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/WireImage)

The Hot Girl Coach is a multi-faceted entrepreneur. She is a Popeye’s Chicken franchisee, where she was honored with a limited-edition personal sauce flavor. Megan Thee Stallion also recently released Hot Girl Swim–a joint venture with Walmart. The 30-year-old Grammy winner is preparing an Anime serious with former Boondocks producer Carl Jones, she also launched a tequila brand, and recently raised $1.2 million for her non-profit The Pete & Thomas Foundation which upports women, children, senior citizens, and underserved communities in Houston.

Serena Williams

NAPA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: Serena Williams attends a culinary demonstration during the 2025 Bottle Rock Napa Valley festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 23, 2025 in Napa, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic)

The legendary tennis star is the founder of Serena Ventures, an investment firm focused on early-stage companies with a diverse range of founders, including those from underrepresented groups. She also owns Will Perform: A body care and pain relief brand, a clothing line S By Serena, and 926 Productions–a multimedia production company. Williams is also the face of Nike (Serena Williams Design Crew), Puma, Audemars Piguet, Beats by Dre, and Gatorade.

Oprah Winfrey

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

We can’t talk about Black female entrepreneurship without mentioning the OG, Oprah Winfrey. Her legendary talk show ran for 25 seasons. After ending the acclaimed show, she went on to found Harpo Productions, OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network), and owns a significant stake in Weight Watchers.