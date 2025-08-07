11 Business Books That Belong In Every Black Woman’s Beach Bag

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Summer is winding down, but there are still some good beach days left to enjoy. While you’re maxing and relaxing in the sun, you can also invest in yourself and your financial goals with some great business books.

Whether it’s about discussing finances with your spouse, or talking about money with your kids, or even how to make the most of your side hustle… there are many great books that speak directly to the Black experience when it comes to wealth building and how to do it for you and your family. Check out some of these biographies, guidebooks, and even children’s books that will make you think differently about building “Generational Wealth.”

The Black Woman’s Business Bible: A Blueprint to Building a Successful Business by Eulica Kimber

Released in 2024, this groundbreaking reference guide crafted by Black women entrepreneurs known as “The Collective,” is a comprehensive overview of fundamental business concepts, presented in easily digestible sections. If you’re taking this one to the beach, pack your big bag as its a little on the heavy side. Don’t forget your highlighter and notepad.

Black Fortunes: The Story of the First Six African Americans Who Survived Slavery and Became Millionaires (2019) by Shomari Willis

Get inspired by a small group of industrious, tenacious, and daring men and women who were born into slavery and broke new ground to attain the highest levels of financial success. This group biography is enlightening and highlights the ever-enduring spirit of African Americans. Following their blueprint, we can draw clear lines from these iconic entrepreneurs to the Black business leaders of today.

Get Good with Money: Ten Simple Steps to Becoming Financially Whole (2021) by Tiffany Aliche

Known as The Budgetnista, Tiffany Aliche is a social media star whose tips have helped hundreds of women change their relationship with money. In the book, Aliche presents her self-developed ten-step process that features helpful checklists, worksheets, a tool kit of resources, and advanced advice from experts.

With this must-have book, Paris Woods takes the guesswork out of wealth-building and presents a plan that anyone can follow. Geared toward early and mid-career professionals, Woods seeks to help you avoid financial traps and design a life of financial freedom that you can start living today.

Black Wealth Matters: Smart Financial Moves for Black Women (2024) by Zara Trace

In this enlightening read, Zara Trace calls on Black women everywhere to embrace their strength, resilience, and untapped potential. Uniquely, Trace doesn’t overlook the historical significance of the racial wealth gap while laying out a roadmap to financial literacy for Black women, empowering readers to build their economic resilience and thrive.

Our Money Stories: A Six Week No B.S. Holistic Financial Wellness Plan by Eugenié George

This thoroughly readable book will help the reader understand how personal history, ancestry, and environment influence their money habits. The historic landscape of laws and policies that have affected women of color will reframe how and why conventional wealth-building doesn’t typically work for our community. The book features weekly money practices and strategies for understanding your money story.

The Black Family Who Built America: The McKissacks, Two Centuries of Daring Pioneers (2025) by Cheryl McKissack Daniel

What could be more empowering than to share the story of your family’s legacy as craftsmen, entrepreneurs, and fifth-generation leader of the nation’s oldest Black-owned design and construction services firm. In this book, Cheryl carries a legacy of excellence, 6000+ planning, design and construction projects. She is credited with more than $50 billion in construction projects over the past decade while breaking new ground in a male-dominated industry.

Black women are the undisputed GOATS when it comes to the side hustle. In this book, Clever Girl Finance founder Bola Sokunbi will help you your key to unlocking more money, more freedom, and more security in your life. You’ll find out how to achieve financial prosperity by leveraging a side hustle business to increase your income and build wealth.

Clifton D. Corbin draws on his MBA expertise to craft a guide that encourages parents to make their children part of the financial ecosystem in their home. More than just encouraging saving, this book encourages kids to spend wisely and to be cheerful givers, donating money or formerly cherished items. The book also features games and activities to reinforce the lessons.

Money Plan (2021) by Monica Eaton

When the kids take a snack break, read them this clever book about ﻿money, saving, budgeting, and working hard. Told in rhyming verse, the story follows Mia and her mommy on their Saturday morning trip to the grocery store. When Mia spots her favorite treat, she gets her first introduction to money management.

Money Talks: The Ultimate Couple’s Guide to Communicating about Money (2019) by Talaat and Tai McNeely

Money is one of the leading causes of divorce among couples. In this guide, a married couple shares advice on how to get on one accord financially with their partner. Creatively, the book features specific talking points to spark transparent and honest conversations.