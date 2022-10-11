This Black Trans-Led $1M Impact Fund Is Giving Grants To Underserved Black Communities

14% of transgender women are living with HIV in comparison than 0.5% infection rate for all U.S. adults. For Black trans-women, the risk is even higher with rates sitting at 51%, while 33% of Latinx women and 5% of white transgender women have been diagnosed with the virus.

Destination Tomorrow is aiming to alleviate some of the financial stresses minority trans-women face while living HIV. In a news release, the self-described sole Black Trans-led funding source in the country, announced they are now accepting proposals for its TRANScend Community Impact Fund from Transgender/Gender-Nonconforming (TGNC)-led organizations. By way of grants and micro-grants, the fund

“We are honored to be able to continue providing crucial funds to organizations doing lifesaving work in their communities for the fourth year in a row through Gilead Sciences,” said Sean Ebony Coleman, founder and executive director of Destination Tomorrow. “Nonprofits serving the TGNC community – and particularly TGNC communities of color – are often overlooked by states and other funding sources, which we at Destination Tomorrow are committed to changing. Seeing the incredible work our past grant recipients have been able to accomplish is inspiring and makes us proud to continue to do this work.”

In partnership with Gilead Sciences, the TRANScend fund was launched to bridge the disproportionate access gaps the Black Trans community faces including housing, education, health, employment disparities.

Since its founding, TRANScend has allocated more than resulting in the distribution of $1,080,000 in funds to grassroots organizations nationally to 45 sub-grantee organizations including The Mahogany Project, Transformations Youth Organization and I Am Human Foundation.

Per a news release, the TRANScend grant is open for proposals and focuses on two project categories: community collaboration awards for project-based proposals and general operating awards in support of an organizations’ overall mission and goals.