Home Buying Experts You Should Know When Making Your First Purchase

Buying a home for the first time can be an intense process if you’re not sure how to navigate it. This is very understandable since, for many of us, it is the most expensive commitment we’ll make in our lifetimes. The average first-time homebuyer down payment is about $8,000, which is 6% of the average first-time home price of $137,008.

According to recent data, there were an estimated 1,782,500 first-time homebuyers in the US, and they are willing to wait until they are in the best place their lives to take the leap.

Over the years, the average age of first-time home buyers has jumped from 29 in 1981 to 33 in 2020. The lowest average age of first-time homebuyers was in 1991 when it decreased to 28.

Fortunately, there are tons of resources available to help prospective buyers in their journey. Here a few of the experts we’ve rounded up!