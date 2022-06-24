Home Buying Experts You Should Know When Making Your First Purchase

Buying a home for the first time can be an intense process if you’re not sure how to navigate it. This is very understandable since, for many of us, it is the most expensive commitment we’ll make in our lifetimes. The average first-time homebuyer down payment is about $8,000, which is 6% of the average first-time home price of $137,008.
According to recent data, there were an estimated 1,782,500 first-time homebuyers in the US, and they are willing to wait until they are in the best place their lives to take the leap.
Over the years, the average age of first-time home buyers has jumped from 29 in 1981 to 33 in 2020. The lowest average age of first-time homebuyers was in 1991 when it decreased to 28.
Fortunately, there are tons of resources available to help prospective buyers in their journey. Here a few of the experts we’ve rounded up!
Neva Williamson
Williamson is a real estate lifestyle YouTuber that creates videos
about investing and the dynamics of being a licensed real estate agent. She delves into the step-by-step process of getting into real estate business, speaks with other expert investors and provides motivational tips for staying the course when it get tough.
Chastin J. Miles
According to his bio, Chastin J. Miles has a true passion for enriching and empowering the growth of real estate entrepreneurs nationwide. Beginning in 2014, he quickly built his career as a real estate agent with millions in sales and eventually shared what he learned along the way via his Youtube channel
. With more than 71,000 subscribers, he’s earned a reputation as an authority on all things real estate, particularly if you’re looking to build a solo career in the field. Recently, Miles has penned his sophomore book “The Real Before The Estate: What I wish I knew before I started real estate,” that tracks his rise to success.
LeAnn Henri
This Detroit native
and creates extremely relatable content around real estate that touches on everything from obtaining clients, clenching your first sale as an agent and, on the consumer side, things to know before purchasing your first home.
Nyasia C.
takes her thousands of Youtube viewers into beautiful homes across New York spanning everything from micro apartments and townhouse. As an expert real estate agent, she shares home purchasing advice, and shares her daily life as she makes strides in her career.
Max Maxwell
Maxwell is a self-professed serial entrepreneur & real estate investor with years of experience helping prospective buyers find their perfect home. He launched his channel in 2011 and in the last 10 years, he amassed more than 21 million views. On the channel, he “goes over multiple topics walking you through the process of how to Wholesale Real Estate from A-7 with no money required! I have owned and worked on multiple ventures and businesses in multiple industries so applying my knowledge to this was an easy step. Now it’s your turn to take the information I’ve gathered over time to apply it to your life. Because remember, you’re only ONE DEAL AWAY from changing your life for the better.”