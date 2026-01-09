Black Professionals Say The Job Search Is Harder Than Ever—And AI Is Part Of The Problem

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The U.S. job market wasn’t very healthy in 2025, and things don’t look like they’re greatly improving any time soon.

Last year had some low points in employment. To start, in 2025, there were the most layoffs since the pandemic. Black unemployment rose — disproportionately compared to other racial groups — notably under an administration that’s been loud about its attack on DEI, with critics calling out its anti-DEI rhetoric as a racist dog whistle. Across the board, hiring has slowed. It’s no wonder that talent feels unsure about the road ahead, and Black talent is particularly overwhelmed.

At least 75 percent of Black professionals say they feel unprepared for the search, according to a new survey by LinkedIn. Just about the same number of those looking for a new job say that it’s getting harder to find one. Data backs up this feeling: hiring is 20% below pre-pandemic levels as more people are looking. It’s so bad, some analysts have compared hiring levels to those after the 2008 Great Recession.

Yes, things like competition and potential skills gaps in a market rapidly shifting towards AI might be driving sentiment about the job search being more challenging. But another part of it is that hiring can feel very opaque today. Not only are candidates having less people-facing processes and more digital ones, even led by AI sometimes, but the AI woven into job applications has already proven biased.

This tough job market is starting to reshape Black professionals’ career trajectory. Almost half of those LinkedIn surveyed are thinking about switching careers, either pivoting roles or industries, in order to find an opportunity. “More than half of Black job seekers say they’ve switched their focus from full-time jobs to freelance, contract or consultancy/advisor roles,” the report adds.

Ahead, it’s important for job seekers to not lose hope. If jobs aren’t being created or hiring, there are still some things in your control. Lean on your professional network. Reach out to recruiters directly when sending in an application. Acquire new skills in programs or with more schooling to address skills gaps. Consider a pivot. Join the group of Americans considering leaving the U.S. for better job prospects and a lower cost of living.

During the pandemic, we often discussed a “return to normal,” when masks and vaccines wouldn’t be required to keep everyone safe from the virus. For the post-pandemic job market, however, a bounce-back is uncertain: experts expect “uncomfortably slow growth” in the first half of the year.